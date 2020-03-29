Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Very Low Chance of Hitting New All-Time High This Year

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 18:25
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price has an infinitesimal chance of reaching a new all-time high, according to options market data

Cover image via U.Today
Contents

The coronavirus crisis might be the perfect storm for Bitcoin (BTC), but options traders believe that it will fail to make a ripple.      

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency has a tiny four percent chance of surpassing its current all-time high of $20,000 by Dec. 25, according to cryptocurrency derivatives data provider Skew.

Must Read
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

No post-halving rally   

Options allow traders to buy or sell an asset at a certain date in the future. Hence, this market can give a hint about Bitcoin's price action throughout the year. 

Bitcoin's third halving is expected to happen on May 13, which is why many bulls expect the BTC price to skyrocket in 2020. However, an overwhelming majority of options traders think that BTC is going to trade below $10,000 in December, meaning that the leading cryptocurrency is not every likely to reach a new yearly high. 

Must Read
Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why - READ MORE

The halving might be 'overrated' 

Bitcoin's mining reward cuts have been historically connected to its massive rallies. However, there is also plenty of skeptics who think that another bull run is not going to happen this time. 

As reported by U.Today, trading veteran Peter Brandt called the halving 'grossly overrated' since it results only in a 'chump change' of Bitcoin's supply.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers

Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers

News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 19:38
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Bitcoin (BTC) scammers know no quarantines or self-isolation. Dozens of fraudulent airdrops falsely endorsed by Bill Gates ask YouTubers to send in their Bitcoins.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Typically, fake YouTube airdrops are quite similar to each other. With the current pandemic enraging across the planet, a series of scams that impersonate Bill Gates have some distinct features.

With Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop, Scammers are Getting Greedy

Just like in several other previous cases, the fraudsters launch fake 'live streams' on YouTube, asking users to send in their Bitcoins (BTC) in order to get redouble the initial amount.  An 'entry ticket' into to this scam starts at 0.1 BTC which is more than $650. With previous scams, it was much cheaper.

Fake YouTube Bitcoin (BTC) airdrop
Image via YouTube

The scammers also publish the URLs of this campaign, which are linked to suspicious websites. Unlike previous cases, fraudsters launch multiple live streams simultaneously. At press time of this article, at least two of them were active.

Multiple scam streams on YouTube
Image by YouTube

According to statistics, the average popularity of one live stream is about 30,000 viewers.

Very Bad Idea

Alongside that, launching fake airdrops on behalf of Microsoft's Bill Gates isn't a slam dunk for the fraudsters. It may seem ironic, but Mr. Gates is a prominent critic of cryptocurrencies, particularly of Bitcoin (BTC). He is sure that digital assets represent a kind of a ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Prediction [Updated]: Bill Gates and Joe Davis Say It’ll Be $0. How Is That Possible? - READ MORE

Cryptocurrencies kill, added Mr. Gates. To him, its only use-case besides short-term speculations is illegal funding for drug trafficking:

Right now cryptocurrencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs, so it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way.

The U.Today team will one more time state that no airdrop will be conducted without the notification from an official website of a product or token. Any YouTube, Medium, and/or Telegram announcements may shill scammers. Never send your money to unknown persons.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers

Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Peak in 2026 at $150,000: Trader