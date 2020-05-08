Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Potential to Hit $1 Mln – Investor Raol Pal Explains Why

Tweet-based article

Global investor Raol Pal shares his vision of why Bitcoin has the potential to hit $1 mln as a maximum and $40,000 as a minimum

With the continuous cash printing undertaken by the Fed Reserve to soften the current financial crisis in the US along with other major fundamental factors expected to play out for Bitcoin in a very short while, the CEO and founder of Global Macro Investor discusses the chances of BTC hitting $1 mln in the long run.

Bitcoin has the potential to break $1 mln

Raol Pal has published a series of tweets talking Bitcoin and discussing its possible price moves, based on charts.

On the first chart, Pal shows what he calls ‘the perfect wedge’ which, if classic charting techniques are used for interpretation, could result in a forecast of $40,000.

The second chart, says Pal, shows the potential (and the investor emphasizes this word) for Bitcoin to reach a $1-mln target.

The third chart he shares says that BTC is likely to move to $400,000 and potentially (again) to $1 mln.

‘Probability of vastly higher BTC prices has risen dramatically’

No matter which of the above scenarios plays out, after BTC breaks the key price (which he expects to happen today), the odds of the Bitcoin price rising much higher will increase, continues Raol Pal. He mentions that this is confirmed by the stock-to-flow model created by analyst and trader Plan B.

The Global Macro Investor founder again reminds the community of the perfect fundamental setup for Bitcoin to grow now – the Fed continuing to print US dollars non-stop.

“Add to that the ENTIRE worlds central banks are either seeing their currencies collapse to the almighty dollar (BRL, TRY, ARG, etc) or they are printing money like CRAZY.”

“HUGE quantitative easing fiat meets the hardest money that automatically quantitatively tightens. $BTC wins.”

‘Expect horrific volatility on BTC’

Raol Pal warns that market participants should expect a great level of volatility, emphasizing the chances of large drawdowns and says that investors should be careful about how much money they allocate for BTC.

“Expect HORRIFIC volatility (both up and down) but you can’t make 5x 10X 100x returns without large drawdowns so be CAREFUL how much you put in. It always feels like you have too little until it doesn't and then you wish you didn't have so much!”

