Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has 'Officially' Ended Its Downtrend. There's One Major Reason Why

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin's (BTC) weekly close above the $10,000 level has proven all doubters wrong

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has 'Officially' Ended Its Downtrend. There's One Major Reason Why
Contents

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, the bulls have already left the Bitcoin (BTC) price downtrend behind them. The top cryptocurrency has finally recorded a higher high on its weekly chart. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @Josh_Rager 

Must Read
CZ Asks Twitter to Guess New Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High. Is $300,000 Possible? - READ MORE

Bitcoin bulls have a higher high  

According to the Dow theory, any asset needs to print a new higher high in order to resume its uptrend. Bitcoin's failure to do that after its breakouts in August and October was the most compelling bear argument. However, it has recently been invalidated.     

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin touched its highest point since October on Feb. 9. BTC hasn't dipped below since this level since then with a strong weekly close above $10,170.       

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is in 'Textbook Reacceleration,' Says Fundstrat's Technical Analyst - READ MORE

Expecting a 'healthy' pullback 

However, not all traders are convinced that Bitcoin will have legs above $10,000. Horn Hairs recently tweeted that BTC might be close to the 'climax' of its bullish move.

BTC
image by @CryptoHornHairs 

He expects 'a healthy pullback' when BTC finally breaks its steepening trendline. 

There is still a possibility that BTC could drop to as low as $2,000 based on the Elliott Wave theory.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles