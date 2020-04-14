U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price ‘Good Seasonal Trend’ to Seek Support From Halving: Dan Tapiero

Tue, 04/14/2020 - 10:52
Vladislav Sopov
There are many predictions surrounding the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving in May. Veteran macro investor Dan Tapiero has something to say aboout seasonal price statistics
Contents

Dan Tapiero, legendary global macro investor and founder of Gold Bullion International, tracked the statistics of average monthly gains of Bitcoin (BTC) holders.

Bullish April, bullish May

Mr. Tapiero revealed a statistic that demonstrates the average and median monthly gains/losses of the Bitcoin (BTC) price. It looks like the real Bitcoin (BTC) spring starts in April.

On the contrary, the worst losses were typically experienced by traders in September, August and January. This analysis covers the period of the years 2012-2019 and counts gains/losses in the U.S. Dollar equivalent.

Moreover, Mr. Tapiero is sure that the increased correlation between Bitcoin (BTC) and traditional market movements won't corrupt this long-term tradition. 

Hardening is a new halving

Mr. Tapiero's perspective on the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving coming on May, 13 is bullish. He highlighted that this event should provide 'further support' for the positive trend of this Bitcoin (BTC) spring.

Traders even compared the halving to a 'hardening', hinting at the policy of Quantitative Easing demonstrated by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While such COVID19-caused measures may result in the inflation of some assets, the halving will do the opposite with the supply of the crypto king.

I thought the "halvening" had been officially replaced by the "hardening." Did I get that wrong?

The vast majority of analysts are also bullish on the Bitcoin (BTC) halving while some critics of the flagship crypto are mocking this sentiment, since 'half of nothing is still nothing'.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

