Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forms Bullish Setup That Preceded Pump to $12,000 in 2019

Bitcoin (BTC) is positioned to extend its impressive streak of gains after printing its sixth green weekly candle in a row

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Blockstream employee Zack Voell has noticed that Bitcoin (BTC) has recorded six green candles in a row on its daily chart. Last time it happened, the BTC price shot up to $12,000 back in August 2019.

Bitcoin bulls are in the driver’s seat

Is it also worth noting that BTC formed a similar bullish setup on the weekly chart, which is reminiscent of its massive pump to $9,000 back in Q2 2019.



With the sixth candle painted green, the odds are stacked in the bulls’ favor. According to trader Bitcoin Jack, this had only happened eight times before, with six out of eight cases resulting in more upside price action. Hence, there is about a 75 percent chance that this rally will continue well into the halving that is expected to occur on May 12.

Options traders tell a different story

The halving has been the major bullish narrative for Bitcoin for years. However, as reported by U.Today, the options market doesn’t expect a rapid turnaround in the run-up to the widely anticipated event -- there is only a five percent chance that BTC will trade above $9,000 before the reward cut.

On the bright side, BTC did manage to fully recover after the March 12 crash. At press time, it is changing hands at $7,742.