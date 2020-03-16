Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fails to Rally Even After Fed's Massive Rate Cut

Mon, 03/16/2020
  Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price resumes its downtrend after a Fed-driven fakeout

If the Federal Reserve slashing interest rates to zero and starting a massive QE program cannot make Bitcoin (BTC) rally, what can? 

This is the question that has been on the minds of those who watched the cryptocurrency collapse by more than 17 percent on the uberbullish news. 

Fed cannot pump Bitcoin 

Bitcoin’s major selling point was that it could hedge investors against another recession. However, the cryptocurrency miserably failed as a safe haven and suffered even a bigger drop than risk-on assets such as U.S. stocks.

It is worth mentioning that BTC did pop more than 15 percent on the news but its gains were violently erased. At press time, BTC is trading at $4,978 with more downside pressure in sight.

Is CME Group to blame? 

Interestingly enough, eagle-eyed crypto analyst Alex Krüger noticed that Bitcoin (BTC) reversed its course right after Chicago-based futures behemoth CME Group started trading. 

This is hardly a coincidence given that CME has a tremendous impact on the crypto market. Apart from a multitude of weekend price gaps that magically tend to fill, the institution was also credited with popping the Bitcoin bubble at the end of 2017.

The Bitcoin price tumbled shortly after CME launched Bitcoin futures after Cboe on Dec. 17, 2017. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020
  Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

