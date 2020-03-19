Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $6,000 After 12 Percent Jump, Invalidates Major Bearish Pattern

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 13:44
  Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin price (BTC) suddenly surges 12 percent as bulls are gathering steam to stage a convincing comeback

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has just touched an intraday high of $5,928 after rallying 12 percent. The leading cryptocurrency was short of reaching the $6,000 level before it shed some of its impressive gains. 

BTC
image by tradingview.com

Bears in disbelief 

This surge was nothing short of surprising for bears who were certain that Bitcoin would plunge below $5,000. As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency was forming a bearish pennant, signaling that the downtrend was set to continue. 

Now, according to crypto trader Big Cheds, this bearish narrative has flown out the window. BTC is still stuck within an ascending triangle, but it could be still treated as a continuation pattern.  

A long way to go 

Bitcoin has, so far, only managed to make up for slightly more than 50 percent of its gargantuan losses. The flagship cryptocurrency tanked by 38 percent one week ago.

While it's tempting to assume that Bitcoin might be on track for a trend reversal, it is still not clear whether it has decoupled from the U.S. stock market. Considering that all major indexes are currently in the red, this BTC rally might end up being short-lived.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 15:26
  Alex Dovbnya

    The criminals behind the Stantinko botnet have come up with new obfuscating techniques to secretly mine Monero (XMR) on their victims’ computers

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Stantinko botnet has weaponized unique techniques for stealthily mining Monero on about half a million computers under its control, according to Slovak internet security company ESET.  

New obfuscating techniques 

In its new post, ESET has outlined five new ways cryptojackers manage to obfuscate illicit cryptocurrency mining. The most elaborate one is generating the strings that are used by the malware in the computer’s memory. Meanwhile, the strings embedded in the module might not serve any purpose apart from deceiving the victim's antivirus software.  

“Since all the strings to be used in a particular function are always assembled sequentially at the beginning of the function, one can emulate the entry points of the functions and extract the sequences of printable characters that arise to reveal the strings,” ESET researcher Vladislav Hrčka explains.    

In order to avoid detection, bad actors also rely on such techniques as the addition of dead code and dead resources.  

A new monetization strategy  

The botnet, which started operating as early as in 2012, mainly targets users from Russia and Ukraine. Last year, the criminal behind it added a module Monero (XMR), the anonymous cryptocurrency, to generate more easy money. Prior to that, it would rely on advertising fraud and credential theft for monetizing. 

Monero has been the darling of cryptojackers for years. As reported by U.Today, illegally mined coins account for more than four percent of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply.  

#Monero News #Cryptocurrency Crime

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

