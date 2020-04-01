Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $3,000, Vitalik Buterin Endorses Tron, Russia-China Bitcoin (BTC) Bridge: Fools Day in Crypto

Good sarcasm was always inherent to the crypto community. Amid the overall market depression, this April Fools Day seems like the right time to be a little less serious.

U.Today has prepared a digest of the funniest announcements that excited the crypto community today, on April 1, 2020.

Toilet Paper Token is the new Bitcoin (BTC)

For the first time in its history, Bitcoin (BTC) supremacy is being challenged by a new king. According to Coinmarketcap, it is the Toilet Paper Token (TPT). Today, its one-page presentation was published on CMC. This is how the crypto community has responded to the enormous growth in the demand for this ingenious product amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Image by Coinmarketcap

Its capitalization is six times higher than that of Ethereum (ETH), despite the TPT price being relatively low. However, don't try to purchase this utility-token: the whole supply has already been bought by some whales and the position is now out of stock.

Bitcoin (BTC) price targets new lows

Traders have also not strayed away from today's sentiment. Prominent trader and analyst CryptoBirb may have given his Twitter subscribers a bloody heart attack by posting an ironic six-hour Bitcoin (BTC) price chart.

On his chart, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is 38% down from yesterday's level and is targeting the sub-$4,000 areas. Unfortunately, this joke looks highly realistic after the crypto market carnage of March 12. So, we just have to hope that no one seriously took it as a scary 'sell' signal.

Unexpected collaborations

Some brilliant gags came from the dApp hosting communities. Justin Sun, CEO of Tron Foundation, published an old image of Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin taking photos in front of Mr. Sun's billboard.

Image by Twitter

The charismatic leader of Tron even mentioned Mr. Buterin's Twitter account to invite the Ethereum (ETH) father to join his funny initiative. At printing time, Justin Sun's followers are exploding with tons of memes about the possible collaboration between Tron (TRX) and Ethereum (ETH).

Finally, they surrendered

April Fools Day in crypto would be lacking without a few regulatory novelties. Two great countries quite suspicious of blockchain sector legislative frameworks, Russia and China, finally decided to utilize the power of crypto instead of chasing it.

According to a sarcastic announcement spread on Crypto Twitter, the domination of the U.S. Dollar will last only five more months before it is mitigated by the Russian-Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) bridge.