Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Step Over $10,000 as CME Gap Gets Filled

Traders are watching Bitcoin (BTC) draw closer to $10,000 now that the CME gap has been filled, but some suggest that the price may go flat for a while

The flagship cryptocurrency keeps trying to reclaim the $10,000 zone and go beyond it. Besides, every day the BTC halving is approaching, making the community’s anticipation of a BTC price surge even stronger.

Many experts believe that the Bitcoin halving is not priced in. Among them is the head of Binance – CZ – and crypto influencer and educator, IvanOnTech. Recently, he also shared a video on his YouTube channel. As per him, there is brand new data proving that the BTC halving is not priced in.

Meanwhile, another CME gap has been filled and now traders are expecting the BTC price to reclaim the psychological level of $10,000 and keep advancing after that.

Double Bitcoin bull cycle

Twitter user ‘Crypto Einstein’ believes in the rosy future of Bitcoin. He has posted a diagram that shows how bull and bear cycles for Bitcoin change each other. On the screenshot, a bear cycle is followed by a double bull cycle.

According to the scheme, 2018 was a period when bears dominated. However, in the two years following, the market should be under control of the bulls.

Image via Twitter

‘Flat for now on BTC’

@TraderSmokey believes that so far the flagship crypto is going to show some flat trading, even though the CME gap is filled (usually, this fact is considered to be bullish, though). So he has given up his long positions on BTC.

Image via Twitter

‘The most important thing since the Internet’

On his Twitter page, trader and Bitcoin bull Carl Eric Martin (aka The Moon Carl on Twitter and Youtube) has shared that he believes BTC to be the most important thing for mankind since the Internet emerged.

If the Web allowed for billionaires to appear then the crypto space will let some people earn trillions, he reckons.

“#Bitcoin is the most important thing for humanity since the internet. Billionaires were made in the internet space. Trillionaires will be made in the crypto space!”

Last chance to buy BTC under $10,000?

The trading expert and founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, believes that now investors may have one last chance to buy BTC below the $10,000 level.

This might be the last chance to buy bitcoin under $10,000 — Mati Greenspan (@MatiGreenspan) February 23, 2020

Other members of the crypto community on Twitter have also stated that several times before but, so far, the market has proven them wrong.