Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Retest $4,800 Before Surging to $6,000

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 08:48
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto analyst expects Bitcoin to test support levels below $5,000 quite soon before surging back to the $6,000 area

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After Bitcoin lost almost 50 percent within one day late last week and paid a visit to the $4,800 area, it has recovered to the mid-$5,000 levels and has been fluctuating there since. At the time of writing this, BTC is sitting at $5,201, as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, a crypto analyst and trader says he expects the flagship currency to dip below $5,000 once again and then surge to test higher levels if all goes well.

‘Should be retesting $4,800-4,950 quite soon’

Dutch-based analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted another Bitcoin prediction. So far, he tweets, Bitcoin has been stuck in a range. The analyst expects it to decline and break down to the $4,800-$4,950 level quite soon.

This should happen, as per him, before BTC surges to test $6,000. However, a possible bearish scenario, the tweet says, may send the Bitcoin price down to $3,750.

‘Broke below most of the key levels’

Trader ‘George’ points out that Bitcoin has broken below the majority of the crucial levels that were giving hope for bullish movements in the short-term. 

Trader Protixder from TradingView also expects Bitcoin to decline below the $5,000 zone. This may happen 'if everything gets closed in EU-USA'.

BTC price TV

Must Read
Data Shows Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be in New Accumulation Stage. Are HODLers Coming Back? - READ MORE

Bitcoin spot volume is at ATH

The good news is that the current Bitcoin spot volume has hit an all-time high – the screenshot from Bitstamp was shared by Twitter user ‘CL’

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO - READ MORE

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish