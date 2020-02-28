Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Reach $9,200 – Will Bulls Make It?

Original article based on tweet

While Bitcoin seems to be stuck below $9,000 and the community is rushing to buy the dip, a crypto analyst predicts that BTC is likely to recover to the $9,200 area soon

Bitcoin is known to be a highly volatile asset and recently it has, once again, proven this to be true. Having surged to over $10,000 on February 11, it slumped back quickly enough after staying above $10,000 for just about a week.

A couple of days ago, Bitcoin dropped below the $9,000 level and at the time of writing the flagship crypto is trading at $8,720, according to figures from CoinMarketCap.

A crypto analyst has made a bullish prediction on BTC, saying that the major digital asset has a chance to reach $9,200 in the short term.

$9,200 in the cards

On his Twitter page, analyst @crypto_birb has posted a BTC chart, showing his expectations for Bitcoin. He believes the price is likely to surge back above $9,000 and hit a level slightly higher than $9,200.

Will BTC hit $8,225 first?

Trader ‘Bitcoin Jack’, on the contrary, is of the opinion that the current BTC plunge will not be over until the price shakes off another $1,000 and drops to at least $8,225.

$BTC's rally down statistically is very unlikely to be over before we at least hit $8225 — //Bitcoin 𝕵ack (@BTC_JackSparrow) February 28, 2020

‘Everyone’s portfolio should contain 1% Bitcoin’

Trader Scott Melker, who was recently featured in a U.Today interview, maintains his long-term bullish position, tweeting that everyone should keep at least 1 percent of their net worth in the flagship crypto. He tweets:

“I truly believe that every human being should have at least 1% of their net worth in Bitcoin. Almost all financial instruments and assets are correlated. Bitcoin’s greatest value proposition is that it’s not. Everyone should hold Bitcoin as a hedge.”

According to trader @BTC_Macro, right now, Bitcoin is still up 185 percent from the $3,000 price bottom.