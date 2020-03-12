BTC
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Together with Stock Futures as Trump Bans Flights from Europe

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 06:23
  Alex Dovbnya

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to move in tandem with U.S. stocks, thus acting like a risk-on asset

Contents

The Bitcoin (BTC) price nose-dived four percent with U.S. stock futures on the news that President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency dropped to $7,561 but managed to slightly recover.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Looks 'Weak' as It Struggles to Reclaim $8,000 - READ MORE

Another tough day for stocks

During his national address, Trump banned all flights from Europe for thirty days. Such a radical effort is supposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.  

Even though Trump clarified that the restriction didn't apply to goods, Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures are still down by more than three percent after the two benchmark indexes plunged into a bear market on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Chicago-based CME Group, which launched Bitcoin futures in late 2017, is expected to close its trading floor to prevent potential infections.    

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $30,000 After Halving: Top Trader Tells U.Today - READ MORE

Bitcoin react to Trump's travel ban

Despite a popular belief that BTC is uncorrelated, it continues to plunge together with stocks. Economist Alex Krüger claims the cryptocurrency is currently trading as a risk-on asset

John Melas-Kyriazi of Spark Capital notes that BTC is heavily correlated to the equities based on its one-month performance.  

Hence, it's safe to say that BTC is not counter-cyclical as of now, but things could change when central banks start printing even more money, according to BlockTowerCapital CTO Ari Paul

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

