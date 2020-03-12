Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Together with Stock Futures as Trump Bans Flights from Europe

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to move in tandem with U.S. stocks, thus acting like a risk-on asset

The Bitcoin (BTC) price nose-dived four percent with U.S. stock futures on the news that President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency dropped to $7,561 but managed to slightly recover.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Looks 'Weak' as It Struggles to Reclaim $8,000 - READ MORE

Another tough day for stocks

During his national address, Trump banned all flights from Europe for thirty days. Such a radical effort is supposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Even though Trump clarified that the restriction didn't apply to goods, Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures are still down by more than three percent after the two benchmark indexes plunged into a bear market on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago-based CME Group, which launched Bitcoin futures in late 2017, is expected to close its trading floor to prevent potential infections.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $30,000 After Halving: Top Trader Tells U.Today - READ MORE

Bitcoin react to Trump's travel ban

Despite a popular belief that BTC is uncorrelated, it continues to plunge together with stocks. Economist Alex Krüger claims the cryptocurrency is currently trading as a risk-on asset.

John Melas-Kyriazi of Spark Capital notes that BTC is heavily correlated to the equities based on its one-month performance.

Looking over the last month might be more instructive for how people treat BTC in a panic. It’s heavily correlated with public equities. At least for now. pic.twitter.com/nu1a0oQ2jU — John Melas-Kyriazi (@jmelaskyriazi) March 11, 2020

Hence, it's safe to say that BTC is not counter-cyclical as of now, but things could change when central banks start printing even more money, according to BlockTowerCapital CTO Ari Paul.