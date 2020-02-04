Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops to $9,150 Area – Traders Expect Hard Dump

After reaching $9,534 yesterday, Bitcoin has slid a little and is now trading at $9,153, coming close to the $9,000 level.
Some traders believe that the flagship cryptocurrency is going to give the market a hard dump later this week.
‘Bitcoin is gonna dump hard this week’
Trader @MacnBTC expects Bitcoin to show a strong decline later this week. Over $100 mln in long positions will be wiped from the market, he says.
“$BTC is gonna dump hard this week and over $100M in longs will get wiped. Don't say I didn't warn you.”
‘BTC may drop lower’
‘TraderXO’ believes there is chance that the Bitcoin price is going to decline to the range between $8,200 and $7,600 soon. If it goes lower than $7,600, he tweets, then BTC will plummet even lower – towards $6,000.
$3.5 bln moved on BTC ledger yesterday
The founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, has tweeted that on February 3, around $3.5 billion changed hands on the Bitcoin ledger. He reminded the community that this was the highest figure since 2017 when the bulls were enjoying full dominance in the market.
Over $1,661,590,840 (more than 182,000 BTC) from that amount was transferred between cold wallets of Bitfinex as Paolo Ardoino (CTO of the exchange) tweeted.
PSA: today @bitfinex moved 182k+ BTC on its new cold wallet:— Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) February 3, 2020
bc1qgdjqv0av3q56jvd82tkdjpy7gdp9ut8tlqmgrpmv24sq90ecnvqqjwvw97
Public Trackers: please add it to Bitfinex pool