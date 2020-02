Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops to $9,150 Area – Traders Expect Hard Dump

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin is trading slightly above the $9,153 level after hitting $9,534 on Monday – traders believe the market is in for a hard BTC dump this week

After reaching $9,534 yesterday, Bitcoin has slid a little and is now trading at $9,153, coming close to the $9,000 level.

Some traders believe that the flagship cryptocurrency is going to give the market a hard dump later this week.

‘Bitcoin is gonna dump hard this week’

Trader @MacnBTC expects Bitcoin to show a strong decline later this week. Over $100 mln in long positions will be wiped from the market, he says.

“$BTC is gonna dump hard this week and over $100M in longs will get wiped. Don't say I didn't warn you.”

‘BTC may drop lower’

‘TraderXO’ believes there is chance that the Bitcoin price is going to decline to the range between $8,200 and $7,600 soon. If it goes lower than $7,600, he tweets, then BTC will plummet even lower – towards $6,000.

$3.5 bln moved on BTC ledger yesterday

The founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, has tweeted that on February 3, around $3.5 billion changed hands on the Bitcoin ledger. He reminded the community that this was the highest figure since 2017 when the bulls were enjoying full dominance in the market.

Over $1,661,590,840 (more than 182,000 BTC) from that amount was transferred between cold wallets of Bitfinex as Paolo Ardoino (CTO of the exchange) tweeted.