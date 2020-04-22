Bitcoin (BTC) Price Dropping Due to 'Fake USD' Injections: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Tweet-based article

Investment guru Robert Kiyosaki offers his take on why the Bitcoin price has recently slipped below $7,000, also commenting on the crude oil price slump

The prominent real estate investor and author of books on financial competence Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to talk to his audience about the recent fall of Bitcoin and the crude oil futures price.

Here’s what he thinks about BTC falling back below $7,000.

'Multiple reasons for Bitcoin dropping'

The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author believes that there are a number of reasons that drove the flagship cryptocurrency drop a few days back. He names the oil price crash as one of them – on Monday the price of WTI oil futures for May collapsed below the zero mark but then a recovery followed.

As CZ of Binance tweeted, one Bitcoin was enough to buy almost 70,000 barrels of oil.

'Forcing Bitcoin sale for fake USD'

However, Kiyosaki says that the real reason behind the fall in the BTC market value is the current liquidity injection policy conducted by the Fed Reserve. This has partly led to retail investors spending their stimulus checks on Bitcoin.

Robert Kiyosaki says that it is not only Bitcoin, but gold and silver – his favorite assets – that are also falling in price because they are being bought and sold for ‘fake USD’ people have received from the US printing press.

He also recommends buying physical gold, silver and pure Bitcoin, not financial products based on them, such as futures or ETFs.