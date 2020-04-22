Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Dropping Due to 'Fake USD' Injections: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

News
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 07:47
Yuri Molchan
Investment guru Robert Kiyosaki offers his take on why the Bitcoin price has recently slipped below $7,000, also commenting on the crude oil price slump
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The prominent real estate investor and author of books on financial competence Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to talk to his audience about the recent fall of Bitcoin and the crude oil futures price.

Here’s what he thinks about BTC falling back below $7,000.

'Multiple reasons for Bitcoin dropping'

The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author believes that there are a number of reasons that drove the flagship cryptocurrency drop a few days back. He names the oil price crash as one of them – on Monday the price of WTI oil futures for May collapsed below the zero mark but then a recovery followed.

As CZ of Binance tweeted, one Bitcoin was enough to buy almost 70,000 barrels of oil.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Insurance During COVID-19 Crisis, Not Investment: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

'Forcing Bitcoin sale for fake USD'

However, Kiyosaki says that the real reason behind the fall in the BTC market value is the current liquidity injection policy conducted by the Fed Reserve. This has partly led to retail investors spending their stimulus checks on Bitcoin.

Robert Kiyosaki says that it is not only Bitcoin, but gold and silver – his favorite assets – that are also falling in price because they are being bought and sold for ‘fake USD’ people have received from the US printing press.

He also recommends buying physical gold, silver and pure Bitcoin, not financial products based on them, such as futures or ETFs.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Peter Brandt Says He Believes in Bitcoin (BTC) Story, But There's a Catch
Mike Novogratz Names Two Tailwinds for Bitcoin (BTC) Price
TOP 3 Bitcoin and Crypto News for Today: 21 April
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy