Bitcoin (BTC) Price Done with Dropping to $1,000, Crypto Investor Insists

Original article based on tweet

While Bitcoin is climbing closer to the $10,000 resistance level, a crypto trader and investor is certain that BTC bear market is over

Last year, after Bitcoin came close to touching the $13,000 price mark, there was a period between September and October when BTC traded between $10,000 and $11,000.

After that $10,000 seemed unreachable for a while – until now. The flagship currency is trading in the $9,800 area (as per CoinMarketCap), shortening the distance to the psychological level of $10,000.

Many on crypto Twitter believe that BTC is still likely to reverse and go down to the $6,000 zone. However, a crypto trader and investor @BTC_Macro thinks that the BTC price passed the bottom a while ago already and is not going to reverse to that extent.

‘Apply to McDonalds if you disagree’

Trader @BTC_Macro always seems to be radical when he tweets about Bitcoin. In a recent tweet, he states that the major crypto has already left the bottom behind and is trying to convince those who believe BTC may plunge to $1,000 in the near future.

Those community members who reckon that the bear market continues, he tweets, should give up crypto trading and get a job selling burgers in McDonald’s instead.

“Please shut the fuck up about $BTC going to $1k. If you think crypto is still in a bear market, you need to apply to McDonald's. The only thing your tiny brain should be allowed to say is: "Do you want fries with that?"

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Sudden Spike in Newly Creates Addresses - READ MORE

‘Soon, demand for Bitcoin will be far greater than supply.’

In an earlier tweet, the same trader assumed that as soon the demand for BTC exceeds its supply and people start realizing this fact, the price of the flagship crypto will surge to everyone’s favourite destination on charts – to the moon.

This could be provoked by any type of global and social collapse, whether it is markets going down, war or any sort of global virus, he claims.