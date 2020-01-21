Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Tank to $8,000. Can Things Get Worse for Bulls?

The bulls continue to walk a tight rope as Bitcoin (BTC) is in great danger of witnessing another major price drop

Bitcoin bulls remain in a precarious position after Bitcoin's shocking eight percent drop that has turned the tables once again.

Josh Rager believes that after a small relief rally traders could consider targeting the $8,000 support for another bounce.

A flash in the pan

The bulls didn't get the speedy recovery they had hoped for with BTC persistently continuing its streak of sideways trading. The leading cryptocurrency is still stuck in the $8,600 range, changing hands at $8,663 at press time. This comes after a failed attempt to break above $8,700.

In his most recent tweet, he pointed to the fact that the BTC faltered below the 200-day moving average (DMA), one of the most widely-tracked trendlines.

The bears eye $7,700

Rager tweeted that $7,700 could be the do-or-die level for the bulls. If BTC drops to this level, the market sentiment will be a world away from where it is right now, and the bears will have more confidence to push the BTC price significantly lower. However, on a positive note, the prominent trader doesn't expect the BTC price to drop that low.

Meanwhile, trader Crypto Michaël continues to insist that the reaction to the recent price drop was overdramatic, and he expects another leg up after bullish consolidation.

"All in all, Bitcoin needs to break $8,900 and essentially needs to make a new high."

