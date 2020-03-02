Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Surge Over 9 Mln % in Next Financial Crisis: CZ Binance Hints

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 08:59
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    The head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, summarizes Bitcoin price growth over the last ten years, hinting that it may soar even higher if a new financial crisis breaks out

Cover image via medium.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

While Bitcoin is still trading in the $8,600 area, unable to break above the $9,000 level, the stock market is suffering and President Trump is urging the Fed Reserve to lower rates, following other central banks, and switch the ‘printing press’ on.

Meanwhile, the community is of a strong opinion that if the new financial crisis occurs, the price of Bitcoin will go through the roof.

'BTC price is up 9 mln percent already'

The head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) has taken to Twitter to say what may happen to Bitcoin if global markets get hit by another financial crisis. BTC was created after the crisis of 2008, and so CZ states that for the past ten years, Bitcoin has grown in value by 9 million percent. This happened when stock markets and fiat currencies were strong.

CZ suggested his followers try and imagine how high the BTC price may soar if or when a new financial crisis breaks out and stocks plummet. CZ is not making any specific predictions, though.

Trader @PostyXBT shared his doubts that average people would buy BTC now since their trust in fiat cash in bad times is stronger than Bitcoin. He tweets:

“Terribly because the average person wouldn’t buy bitcoin like the early adopters did back then. Human psychology tells them to keep hold of their cash and not to spend it on anything in bad times.”

Must Read
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Floor in March Defined by Stock-to-Flow Model Creator. What's Next? - READ MORE

Peter Schiff against new QA measures

At the end of last week, the Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff published a tweet, saying that quantitative easing and cutting down the central bank rates are not an answer to the current difficulties the stock market is facing. Nor are those a way to solve real economic problems, he insists.

The community responded, saying “Bitcoin fixes it”.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff #Binance News #TheMoonCarl
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Chainlink (LINK) Price May Surge 24% As Project Partners With Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Chainlink (LINK) Price May Surge 24% As Project Partners With Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Blockchain Researcher Chris Burniske Predicts Two Paths For Future of Crypto

Blockchain Researcher Chris Burniske Predicts Two Paths For Future of Crypto
Ripple Unleashes One Bln XRP – ‘It’s That Day of the Month’

Ripple Unleashes One Bln XRP – ‘It’s That Day of the Month’