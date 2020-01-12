BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Surge Above $14,000 in 2020: Fundstrat's Tom Lee

0
  • Alex Dovbnya
    The Bitcoin (BTC) price to reclaim its 2019 high this year, according to Fundstrat's analyst Tom Lee

President Bitcoin bull Tom Lee, who spearheads Fundstrat, believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC), could gain more than 100 percent in 2020. Considering that BTC was hovering above the $7,000 level on Jan. 1, the leading cryptocurrency would need to close the year at least at $14,000, its 2019 high, for Fundstrat’s prediction to come to fruition. 

The Bitcoin halvening is not priced in 

With less than five months left until the start of the new halvening cycle, everyone and their uncle is curious whether the market has already priced in the upcoming mining reward halving. While the bears are certain that such a foreseeable event that was written in Bitcoin’s underlying code is hard to ignore, the bulls are convinced that retail and institutional investors are yet to FOMO in. 

In its “2020 Crypto Outlook” report Fundstrat points to the fact that there is a high probability that the forthcoming halving is yet to be priced in. Given Bitcoin’s returns during previous post-halvening cycles, the 100 percent target seems to be pretty much on the money.

Major catalysts in 2020

Back in August 2019, Lee predicted that BTC could surge to $20,000 by the end of the year but his prediction turned out to be grossly inaccurate. 

Fundstrat believes that the market could surge to new highs in 2020 due to a trifecta of halvening, geopolitical issues, and the 2020 election. BTC managed to stand its first major test as a safe haven with its price surging in tandem with major macro assets such as gold and oil during the exacerbation of the Iranian crisis.   

However, the bulls should still exercise caution since there is a good chance that this time could be completely different due to the immense popularity of crypto derivatives. 

$100,000 doesn't seem so far

Still, Lee is not the most raging bull in the crypto community. Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently opined that the $100,000 price tag wasn't "so far for Bitcoin" given that the price has already crossed the psychologically important threshold of $10,000 on multiple occasions. 

Trading legend Peter Brandt also predicted that reaching $100,000 in 2020 could be possible for the top cryptocurrency this year.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ethereum (ETH) Will Switch To ETH 2.0: Stateless Clients Concept Officially Approved

0
  • Vladislav Sopov
    The procedure of switch between Ethereum 1.0 and Ethereum 2.0 remains the most exciting puzzle for the whole Ethereum community. Now its concept is approved officially!

In a recent Eth2.0 Implementation Call 31, Ethereum's lead developers agreed on a  switch between Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. Initially, this issue had not been on the agenda but the discussion started towards the end of the call.

Stateless Clients

The question of network status transition without sacrificing the security and consensus integrity is crucial to the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 progress. It's obvious that during the interim period, both Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 rules should be followed by validators.

In December 2019, Vitalik Buterin of the Ethereum Foundation suggested that this could be achieved through the network of 'friendly validators'.

'Stateless Clients' procedure will allow validators to avoid downloading both ETH1 and ETH2 nodes. According to Mr Buterin, the second one can now be operated using machines with limited resources.

Right now we've worked hard to make the total eth2 state size under 1 GB so that you can do everything in RAM and so that the requirements can be lower than the eth1 system today.

As a result, the initial stage of Ethereum 2.0 will be launched without stateless miners and WebAssembly.

New Specifications Released

The new release of Ethereum 2.0 specifications (network operational rules) has also been delivered. This release (v 0.10.0) contains a deep and much-needed reorganization of files/directories.

 As explained by Danny Ryan, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 team lead:

New release marks a stable target for Phase 0 for multi-client testnets and security reviews. 

Let's try to predict, when Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will be shipped? Tell us in The Comments!

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

