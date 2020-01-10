BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Spike to $9,500 if It Holds The Current Level: Crypto Analyst

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    After rushing past $8,000 on the news from Iran and then slumping back, Bitcoin remains in the $7,700 area but an analyst says it has a chance of reaching $9,500 soon

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The Bitcoin price demonstrated a prompt bullish response to the escalation of the US-Iran conflict surging and reacting as a safe haven. However, when further escalation didn't appear on the horizon, the price went back below $8,000. At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,700.

The crypto analyst believes that if the price of the major cryptocurrency remains at its current level, it is likely that it can reach $9,500.

The bulls could take BTC to $9,500

Analyst @CryptoMichNL believes there are two possible scenarios in which the Bitcoin price may follow from its current spot on the charts. The first one is bullish – if BTC can hold the current level of $7,751, then it could later surge towards $9,500. To achieve this, several psychological levels between $8,000 and $9,000 would have to be overcome.

Another option is that failing to stay at the current price mark, Bitcoin could start dropping towards $6,400 or $5,800. The analyst also gives a similar prediction on the ETH price here.

There were many predictions saying that the BTC price is likely to dive down to the $6,000 level or lower but none of them has yet been realized.

BTC price surge towards $20,000 would come as a surprise 

Cryptocurrency trader CryptoDog offered a poll on his Twitter page in which he asked the community if they would be surprised to see BTC soaring to the $20,000 price level within two months.

The opinions were shared with some, saying this was hardly possible. The other half said that such price increases would be in line with their expectations. However, as per the poll results, there are more investors who do not expect to see this happen.

Binance’s CZ intends to compete with Bitcoin 

The head of the crypto trading behemoth Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has recently stated his intention to make the BNB ecosystem faster than that of Bitcoin this year. He seems eager on improving the ecosystem of Binance’s native token, although he says he cannot guarantee the positive result.

Still, CZ remains a Bitcoin fan and is going to continue to shill both BTC and BNB on his Twitter handle.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.    

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

Is Bitcoin in trouble? 

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin Price
image by @VentureCoinist

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.       

Skin in the game 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices. 

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

