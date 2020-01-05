BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Soon Hit $8,000, According to Eerily Accurate Fractal

  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The Bitcoin price could remain in limbo throughout January before a major move in February, according to this prescient fractal

Those who doubled the power of fractal analysis have been proven wrong. Now, Bitcoin bulls should be ready for the leading cryptocurrency to touch $8,000 in February with halving hopium kicking in.     

Hold down your horses 

As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency trader NebraskanGooner has been following an uncannily accurate fractal for a couple of months. Bitcoin never nose-dived to $6,200 in December, but it still experienced a major price drop to the $6,500 level that turned out to be an excellent buying opportunity in hindsight. 

As Bitcoin continues to trade within a very tight range, there is no doubt that another major price move is on the cards. However, according to the aforementioned fractal, the orange coin might continue to move sideways up until February. Then, the bulls will gain the upper hand and push the BTC price to the $8,000 level, its highest point since Nov. 20. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @nebraskangooner

At press time, BTC is sitting at $7,418 after failing to break above the do-or-die level of $7,500 earlier this day, which confirms that the fractal might end on up on the right side of history once again. 

Beyond fractals     

Before Bitcoin surges to $8,000, there are some challenges ahead. The top cryptocurrency needs to break above $7,800 in order to complete an inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern that could potentially open the door for another moonshot. 

Trader Josh Olszewicz recently tweeted that he felt "bottom vibes" on the daily chart, but the overall sentiment remained bearish since BTC remained below the Ichimoku cloud. That said, he doesn't rule out a significant move around Valentine's Day, which goes in line with the fractal posted by NebraskanGooner.    

Moving away from technical analysis, you can also count on the save haven narrative to add more fuel to the Bitcoin fire on the heels of the dramatic escalation of tensions with Tehran.  

John McAfee Turns His Back on Bitcoin, Refuses to Eat His Words

  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    John McAfee is walking back on his most important promise that has kept the cryptocurrency community entertained for more than two years

John McAfee has just backpedaled on one of the wildest wagers in the history of crypto. In his recent tweet, the cybersecurity tycoon makes it clear that his promise to eat his penis if the Bitcoin price doesn't go to $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020, was simply a "ruse" that was meant to attract new users. 

A short story 

Back in July 2017, less than six months before Bitcoin became the biggest topic worldwide, McAfee took to Twitter to make an unprecedented claim that he would eat his penis on national television if Bitcoin failed to reach $500,000. Five months later, he upped the ante with the now-famous $1 mln price target.

Throughout these years, McAfee continued to stand by his prediction. As reported by U.Today, he still insisted that BTC could end up in the seven-digit reality as of Dec. 13, 2019. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $7,462, which means that its price would have to increase by 13,286 percent in twelve months for McAfee's body to remain safe.         

His prediction became so popular that there is even the "Dickening" countdown till Dec. 31, 2020 (it is called after the reward "halvening" that will take place in May). However, now that McAfee has turned his back on Bitcoin, this site might no longer be relevant.  

Bitcoin and Modal T 

Moreover, the eccentric septuagenarian has apparently had a change of heart about Bitcoin since he's now certain that the top cryptocurrency has "an ancient technology," and newer blockchains will effectively replace it. McAfee compared Bitcoin to the Ford Model Twhich is generally considered to be the very first affordable car. 

While McAfee himself did not mention any specific names in his tell-all tweet, the thread got instantly swarmed with people who wanted to pitch their favorite cryptocurrencies — from some top altcoins to obscure projects. 

A bit later, he named privacy-focused coin Monero as the new clear winner.     

 
