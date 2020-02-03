Bitcoin Price Could Skyrocket to $30,000 After Printing Golden Cross

Bitcoin is on the verge of printing a much-coveted golden cross on the weekly chart, which might signal a rally to $30,000

Despite its recent failure to consolidate above the $9,600 level, Bitcoin looks primed for enormous gains this year. According to trader Anondran, the crypto king is on track to print an EMA golden cross on the weekly chart for the first time since April 2019.

Wow. Bitcoin is about to print a Weekly Golden Cross next week, after 10 months.



If Bitcoin were to do the same $4000 to $14000 rally this time its going straight to $30000.



Exciting times ahead

A golden cross is a bull market harbinger that appears on the chart when the daily 50 EMA surpasses the daily 200 EMA, thus confirming an ongoing trend change.

Such instances are rare, which explains why traders should be excited about the upcoming crossover. Last time BTC printed a golden cross on its weekly chart, its price skyrocketed by 158 percent and reached the 2019 high of $13,888.

Is $30,000 a sealed deal?

Anondran pointed to the fact that BTC could surge to $30,000 if it experienced a rally of the same magnitude after the upcoming bullish crossover. That said, MA crossovers are considered to be lagging indicators that do not necessarily indicate a trend change.

It is worth mentioning that headline-grabbing Facebook's Libra was a huge catalyst for Bitcoin's prices in Q2. This time around, the reward halving, which is now expected to happen as early as April, could drive public interest.