Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $8,500 to Fill CME Gap, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

The bulls shouldn't be worried as long as the Bitcoin (BTC) price stays above its 200-day moving average, according to Ivan on Tech

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken below the $9,500 support and dipped to an intraday low $9,286 at 17:00 UTC on the Gemini exchange.

In his first uploaded video after another YouTube purge, crypto vlogger Ivan Liljeqvist (a.ka. Ivan on Tech), says that there could be more pain in store for the bulls if a bearish CME gap at $8,500 ends up being filled.

"There is still a gap, and there is still potential that we go there. It's at $8,500."

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops to Critical Support at $9,500. Will Bulls Step Up? - READ MORE

Another fake golden cross?

Despite its recent bout of volatility, Bitcoin remains above its 200-day moving average that is currently sitting at $8,800. As reported by U.Today, BTC crossing this widely-tracked average was deemed to be a breaking point for the bulls by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The numbers speak for themselves — the win rate of the leading cryptocurrency tends to increase to 80 percent as long as it stays above this level.

The bullish case was also strengthened by the rare golden cross that was spotted by traders on the daily chart last week.

image by Ivan on Tech

According to Liljeqvist, a close below 200 MA could be bad news for BTC given that it never happened during the previous bull run.

"It's ok if we have a wick down below 200 MA but it's not good if we close below 200 MA," he said in the video.

With BTC spiraling downwards, this golden cross is set to face its first major test. There is a chance that it could be a fake crossover like the one that took place in 2019.

Must Read Tim Draper Explains Why His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Still Stands - READ MORE

Like clockwork

Assuming that Bitcoin might be forced into a bearish CME gap is not far-fetched. Earlier this week, BTC filled a bullish one above $10,000 before swiftly erasing its gains.

With the waning golden cross narrative and melting price supports, there is a high probability of another market downturn.

However, Liljeqvist is certain that BTC below $10,000 is still 'super cheap' with discounts getting 'larger and larger.'