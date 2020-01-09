BTC
-2.14%
7872.84
ETH
-2.67%
136.91
LTC
-2.12%
44.35
EOS
-1.84%
2.722
XRP
-1.98%
0.2033
ADA
-1.05%
0.0359
NEO
-0.47%
9.414
TRX
-1%
0.01388
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $6K If Massive Bull Trap Gets Confirmed

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) could drop back to the $6k level if bulls do not show more strength

Cover image via u.today

Commodity trading legend Peter Brandt might have jumped the gun when he predicted the advent of a new bull market two days ago, causing a flurry of excitement on Crypto Twitter.

Trader HornHairs says that $6,000 could be on the table if BTC closes below $7,870 on Sunday. He suggests that this could the recent rally might be a bull trap.    

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoHornHairs

At the time of writing, the top cryptocurrency continues to bleed with its price sitting at $7,824, which is just below the above-mentioned target, CoinStats data shows. 

Must Read
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop Has Silver Lining. Why Does It Matter? - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, the BTC price skyrocketed to the $8,400 level after Iran attacked military bases with US soldiers in Iraq. However, US President Donald Trump decided not to exacerbate the Iranian crisis, and the top coin tanked by more than five percent following his address.    

In his recent tweet, trader Josh Rager says that the geopolitical turmoil was the only reason to be bullish on BTC in the short-term. He also expects the cryptocurrency to witness a bigger drop if there is no strong bounce. 

What are your short-term predictions? Share them in the comments!  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Crypto Community Puts Bitcoin (BTC) in "409K" After Trump's Tweet

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    From Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions to buying domains — Crypto Twitter goes berserk after Trump makes a typo in his early-morning tweet

Cover image via u.today

Members of the cryptocurrency community are now putting their Bitcoin (BTC) in their non-existent 409K accounts. In such a way, they are obviously mocking a hilarious typo in Donald Trump's latest tweet. 

Must Read
Ethereum and Parity Mutual Accusations: Drama Plays Out on Twitter - READ MORE

After successfully de-escalating the military confrontation, Trump fired off new tweets about the ongoing impeachment trial. He also couldn't afford to lose an opportunity to brag about fresh stock market gains. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record highs on the news about the US backing away from a potential war with Iran.

However, instead of mentioning 401(k) plans (the retirement savings of American citizens), he typed "409K's" in his now-deleted tweet.    

"STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?"  

Twitter exploded after this early-morning mistake with users posting both jokes and high-brown theories.     

Bitcoiner Udi Wertheimer even went as far as buying all 409k domains

Must Read
Tron CEO Justin Sun Has His Account Shut Down on Chinese Twitter - READ MORE

Meanwhile, Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek suggested that this could be a new Bitcoin price target. 

 
#Bitcoin News #Donald Trump #Twitter

