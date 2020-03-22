Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Drop to $3,000 if The Following Happens, Says Chris Burniske

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 08:48
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Bitcoin is holding in the $6,300 zone, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske reckons that BTC may start dropping to test lows deeper than those it visited last week

On March 19, Bitcoin manages to overcome the $6,000 threshold and has been holding above it so far, trading at $6,304 at the time of writing.

Some are carefully talking about a possible resumption of a bullish trend. However, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske reckons that the Bitcoin price may reverse and head in the opposite direction.

If the markets have another global ‘sell everything’ moment, he says, new lows, much deeper ones than those touched last week, could be tested.

‘If global markets freak out again…’

The situation in the global financial system may worsen next week as some fear. Crypto trader @MMcrypto spreads the word that on Monday, some stock markets may actually close down.

Perhaps referring to this assumption from other sources, Chris Burniske tweets that if global markets ‘freak out again’, Bitcoin may plunge and test lows near $5,000, $4,000 or even $3,000.

Altcoins, he adds, in that case would plunge to test their own price lows as well.

Speaking of another possible global sell-off overall, Burniske warns that should it happen again, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will get hurt.

Two possible scenarios, both bearish ones

Analyst Michael van de Poppe tweets that Bitcoin is having trouble testing $6,400 already. Right now, he is looking at two possible scenarios. The first one is that BTC will break out, reach a new high near $6,800 and then reverse to the $5,400 area.

The second one is that Bitcoin is having a fake rally and that it is going to plunge towards $5,400 as next step.

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop - READ MORE

‘We are about to expand downside’

Trader ‘George’ believes that Bitcoin is about to expand – downwards. He expects a price reverse to occur today or next week.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. 'Hodls' cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

XRP Price Recovers to $0.16 as XRP Liquidity Index Starts Picking up Speed

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 09:52
  • Yuri Molchan

    The XRP price hits $0.16, while the liquidity index of XRP starts showing signs of getting out of the low where it has been since BTC price crash

Since March 20, when XRP hit the $0.1696 level for the first time in a while, the third largest currency has been fluctuating in the range between $0.16 and $0.15 and even managed to rise to $0.17 briefly.

Now, as XRP is trading at around $0.16 level, the index of the XRP liquidity in global ODL corridors seems to have taken off the frozen point where it had been since end of last week, when Bitcoin crashed to touch the $3,800 mark.

XRP price CMC

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus - READ MORE

The recent data from the ODL corridors in Mexico, Australia and the Philippines shows a stable rise from these lows now.

The recent all-time highs achieved in those corridors by the XRP liquidity index total 20,391,941, 7,164,301 and 7,992,120, correspondingly.

The current figures of the index have taken off the lows of 11 mln in Mexico and from below 5 mln in Australia and the Philippines.

ODL 1

ODL 2

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

