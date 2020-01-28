Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks into $9,000 Area – Will It Keep Surging?

Original article based on tweet

The flagship currency has finally broken the $9,000 area, the community now is guessing whether it will roll back or continue with the rise

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin has breached the $9,000 price level and at the time of writing BTC is trading at $9,049.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Prior to this, traders and analysts provided different forecasts. The majority remain bullish. However, their short-term predictions consisted of only the $8,900 goal or around that.

Some of them thought that BTC was likely to reverse and start declining after reaching $8,900.

However, many traders keep saying that the bear market for Bitcoin is over, ‘ant’ (with over 82,000 followers on Twitter) being among them.