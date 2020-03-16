Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Below $5,000 – What Can We Expect Next?

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:51
  • Yuri Molchan

    Bitcoin is fluctuating in the $4,600 area and traders have so far been bearish as global markets remain deep in the red zone

As global markets remain in the red, Bitcoin continues to fall. Within several hours, the flagship cryptocurrency slid from $5,200 to below the $4,000 mark. The price is now fluctuating around $4,600.

Now, analysts are offering their take on what may happen to the price of the ‘digital gold’ next.

‘Losing $4,800 level here’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe does not sound bullish at the moment. He has posted a tweet, saying that global markets remain in the deep red (European trading opened 10 percent lower than last week).

He noted that Bitcoin has just lost the $4,800 level and is now changing hands at $4,654.

“All the gains from Friday are gone. Europe opening on average 8-10% lower than the past week. Volatility not seen before. AEX below 400 points, which means a drop of 37% since the highs earlier this year.”

Bullish divergences are possible on higher time-frames, the analyst tweeted. However, right now the Bitcoin price is too fragile to expect a bullish reversal.

He assumes that BTC may keep dropping closer to the $4,000 level and even below it where it may find support.

‘I'm looking for low $4,000s’

Crypto trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ admits that he is ‘not macro bullish’ at the moment, expecting Bitcoin to drop lower towards $4,000 if the price stays in the current range.

Twitter user @_Crypto_Maniac_ expects the Bitcoin price to demonstrate a harder fall.

“From the looks of stock market futures, #Bitcoin should drop promptly and painfully”.

Fed’s QE fails to push BTC up

As previously reported by U.Today, the fact that the US Fed Reserve cut the interest rate negative and initiated a massive quantitative easing program has not helped Bitcoin rally, even though many considered BTC to be a hedge against events just like this.

Still, on that bullish news, Bitcoin lost another 17 percent of its value.

CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and Bitcoin hater, Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to criticize not only Bitcoin this time but the recent actions of the Fed that are not going to help resolve the crisis, as he says.

“The rampant inflation the Fed and other central banks are unleashing will do far more global economic damage than the #Coronavirus. Though capitalism will have nothing to do with this disaster, capitalism will get the blame. Price controls, shortages, and civil unrest are coming!"

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

