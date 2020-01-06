BTC
2.75%
7562
ETH
4.98%
142.19
LTC
4.38%
45.23
EOS
4.42%
2.81
XRP
9.5%
0.2132
ADA
5.22%
0.03646
NEO
7.01%
9.682
TRX
5.69%
0.0143
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Above Key Resistance Level, but Bulls Are Not Safe Yet

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price needs to break above the $7,800 level for the bulls to decisively take back control

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

It looks like the endless days of sideways trading might be finally over with Bitcoin gaining ground above the key resistance level at $7,475. However, the bulls are most definitely not out of the woods unless the BTC price surges above $7,800, according to trader Josh Rager. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Soon Hit $8,000, According to Eerily Accurate Fractal - READ MORE

Are Bitcoin shorters going to cry? 

BTC was not exactly a good year for Bitcoin longers that completely dwarfed shorts when it terms of BitMEX liquidations. Satoshi Flipper is now certain that it's time for shorts to cry now that Bitcoin has staged an upside breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern. This is usually considered to be a solid buy signal for any asset.

Bitcoin Price
image by @SatoshiFlipper

This time around, BTC has managed to stay above the $7,475 level, which means that the most recent breakout might be more than just a flash in the pan. 

CryptoDude says the top cryptocurrency needs to print a daily candle above the above-mentioned level for the bulls to continue pushing the price higher.    

Bitcoin Price
image by @cryptodude999

Must Read
Peter Schiff Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's Price Rally - READ MORE

Not so fast 

Rager is still on the fence even after the recent upside move. He reiterates that Bitcoin needs to jump above the $7,800 area for things to get more exciting.  

At press time, BTC is changing hands at $7,522 while its dominance has decreased to 67.67 percent due to some altcoins making substantial price gains

CoinStats data shows that the total market capitalization of the crypto market is exactly $200 bln. 

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

One Bitcoin Will Not Let You Retire, Not Even in 20 Years: Crypto Experts

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto experts are seriously doubtful that an individual would be able to take a retirement with 1 Bitcoin even if its price skyrockets in the future

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Many crypto enthusiasts hope that if not overnight then at least in a few years their Bitcoin and/or altcoin stash will definitely make them rich and even make it easy to retire.

However, crypto experts break these hopes, suggesting that they are naive.

‘1 BTC/XRP will let you retire and forage food’

The community expects Bitcoin to regain its all-time high of 2017 when it came close to the $20,000 mark. Since many experts are predicting that after Bitcoin will rush on to new highs, many in the community believe they will be able to take retirement and live off their Bitcoin holdings (even if those are just 0.1 BTC).

However, some experts are doubtful about that. In a recent tweet, crypto trader ‘Bitcoin Macro’ has stated that even when BTC is worth much more than $20,000, 0.1 BTC will be far from enough to let them retire. He also calls 1 ETH and 1 XRP (assuming their prices to surge in the future) an impossible amount to retire with.

Crypto trader Alex Kruger agrees with ‘Bitcoin Macro’, adding that retirement with 1 BTC in 20 years will be impossible even if you lead a modest lifestyle.

Retirement with BTC
Image via Twitter

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Above Key Resistance Level, but Bulls Are Not Safe Yet - READ MORE

‘Bitcoin will hardly become a global reserve currency’

A debate sparked off in the comment thread, with community members trying to convince the traders that they are wrong and predicting that Bitcoin becomes a global reserve currency once, it will give its holders unlimited financial opportunities.

To this Alex Kruger responds: this does not stand a chance.

McAfee backs off on his 'BTC promise'

As if adding oil to the fire, the outstanding Bitcoin bull John McAfee has recently stated that he is not going to eat his penis on the national TV if BTC fails to hit $1 mln in 2020, as he had promised earlier.

In a recent tweet, he pointed out that this promise was nothing but a ruse for the new crypto users. McAfee clearly stated he didn't consider Bitcoin the future of crypto.

This made many in the crypto community disappointed with the crypto baron.

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #John McAfee

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website