Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Above $9,000. Is $10,000 on the Cards?

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its streak of impressive gains with its price finally surpassing $9,000

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has recently made another upward move that allowed it to cross the make-it-or-break-it $9,000 level. After experiencing a slight pullback from its intraday high of $9,186, the top cryptocurrency is changing hands at $9,115, according to CoinStats data.

The roaring 2020s

Despite its historic gains during the 2010s, Bitcoin has defied critics and started 2020 with a blast. Trader Scott Merkel has pointed to the fact that BTC is already up by 43 percent this month.

To put this into perspective, the number cryptocurrency was trading below $7,000 on Jan. 2, which prompted gold bug Peter Schiff to prematurely post his acrimonious tweet about Bitcoin being the worst asset of the decade.

Is "slapping" about to commence?

On Aug. 2, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao infamously tweeted the infamous warning for Bitcoin sellers that later became one of the biggest memes of 2019 because of how inaccurate this call was.

Those who sold at $10,000 ended up on the winning side after Bitcoin plunged to a local low of $6,400 in December.

However, this time around, CZ is convinced that "slapping" should commence sooner or later.

