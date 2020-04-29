Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks $8,000, But Be Careful: Trader Warns

Tweet-based article

Bitcoin has finally surpassed the resistance and is now trading above the $8,000 level. However, a trader is warning market players to be careful

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

After a prelude lasting from Tuesday evening, Bitcoin has finally made it – it broke the $8,000 resistance and is trading at $8,030.

Image via CoinMarketCap

However, perhaps it is too early to open the champaign and hug your neighbor. Trader @TheCryptoCactus warns that, despite trading above $8,000 and having a chance of hitting $8,300, market participants should be careful of the ‘very bullish and hopium tweets’ on Twitter.

The trader also says that BTC RSI is about to enter an overbought zone on the daily chart for the first time since mid-February.

Meanwhile, prominent Bitcoin educator IvanOnTech tweets that Bitcoin is gearing up for a massive eruption.