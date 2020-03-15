Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bottom Might Be Already In. Trader Explains Why

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:06
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Traders are divided about where the Bitcoin (BTC) price is going next, but one of them is convinced that the bottom might be in

After its 40 percent price crash, Bitcoin (BTC) remains on the ropes, with some prominent traders in the likes of Peter Brandt predicting that it might even plunge below $1,000.

Still, even despite massive liquidations, there are still some bulls left in Cryptoville. Case in point: trader Satoshi Flipper who has seemingly flipped bullish on Bitcoin after the recent U-turn. 

Bears are getting played

Both permabulls and permabears fall into the same trap -- they can’t get enough. Even when BTC is trading at a 50 percent discount from just one month ago, some investors still want lower prices to increase their holdings. 

Satoshi Flipper is convinced that there is no way the BTC price is going below $3,000 since it has already bottomed. At press time, it is trading at $5,247 on the Bitstamp exchange.  

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin reached its 2020 low at the $3,800 level after collapsing by 52 percent within 24 hours.      

Bulls are fools 

According to cryptocurrency analyst SilkTrader, those who believe that the worst has already happened are simply ‘fools.’ The trader expects the flagship cryptocurrency to drop 40 percent more to fill the CME gap at $3,100.

In the meantime, Michael van de Poppe thinks that it’s possible for BTC to surge to $6,100 after holding above the $5,100 level. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Sun, 03/15/2020 - 14:05
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Average crypto holders may not be those affected worst by the ongoing market crash. Seasoned trader and advisor Scott Melker explains what it means for the whole sector

Despite the huge losses cryptocurrency owners have beared, for the industry as a whole, the recent carnage has resulted only in a loss of trust in DeFi and strengthened criticism of crypto derivatives platforms. Trader and analyst Scott Melker believes that the current state is far from its worst.

Massive dysfunction exposed

According to Mr. Melker, we need to brace ourselves for the vanishing of crypto exchanges and blockchain services very soon. This could be a consequence of the overall immaturity of the crypto sector. 

This process could be cathartic for the blockchain industry, which will weed out weak and useless products. Meanwhile, other companies will benefit from the tough times. Mr. Melker is sure that:

Blockchain is the future. The few great companies and projects should and will rise to the top. 

Bitcoin (BTC) will be fine

Cryptocurrency prices, first and foremost - the price of the orange coin - is what the global community is worried about right now. Many analysts are trying to figure out whether the bottom is in.

Mr. Melker is sure that it's too early for detailed price predictions. According to him, we're in an area of huge volatility as 'people will continue to pump and dump them'.

Nevertheless, he has no doubts about the future of the flagship blockchain: 'Bitcoin will be fine'.

At print time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $5,555 on Binance, having won back almost 50% of Thursday's losses.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

