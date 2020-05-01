Bitcoin (BTC) Price Blasts Past $9,000 While Stocks Tumble. Is Decoupling Happening?

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again surged above the make at 11:38 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, thus defying recent bearish calls.



However, the most surprising fact about Bitcoin’s latest comeback is that it came when U.S. stock futures were sharply down, according to a chart shared by Capriole’s Charles Edwards.

Bitcoin’s long-awaited decoupling

Since the all-round sell-off that happened during a liquidity crisis in March, Bitcoin has been viewed as a high-beta proxy for e-mini U.S. stock futures.



In fact, the correlation between these asset classes spiked to a level that has never been seen before at the end of Q1.



May 1 might be a game-changer for Bitcoin since its price jumped by more than six percent in the face of Dow losing nearly 500 basis points.





The Trump deja vu

Remarkably enough, stock markets around the globe took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump reignited a trade war with China.



The POTUS is now mulling over imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods after Beijing failed to contain the coronavirus.



One year ago, long before the pandemic dominated headlines, it was all about Trump slapping China with a 25 percent tariff. It took Bitcoin only 12 days to rally 50% back in May, which helped fuel its safe haven narrative.

