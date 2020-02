Bitcoin (BTC) defies bearish predictions by crossing the $10,000 price level once again

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has breached the $10,000 mark for the second time this year at 15:28 UTC on the Gemini exchange.

The leading cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of $10,226 at 15:45 UTC after adding almost $500 dollars on Feb. 11.

As reported by U.Today, BTC plunged to the $9,600 on Feb. 10 just one day after surging above $10,000. This was viewed as a precursor to a deeper correction.

However, it now seems like the bulls now complete control over the market once again.