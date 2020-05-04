Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Below March Lows' Predicted by Top Trader Eric Choe

One week prior to the Bitcoin (BTC) halving, BTC is in a correction after a rapid 20% run. Is it a good time to buy the dip? A seasoned trader shares mid-term thoughts

Eric Choe, trader with seven years of experience in both cryptocurrency and stock markets, tweeted his views on the ongoing correction and the possibility of bears erasing Bitcoin's (BTC) price gains from April.

No March lows, but be careful

Mr. Choe highlighted that the correction to sub-$9,000 waters is something Bitcoin (BTC) needs very much. So, bulls shouldn't be afraid of it. But the time for 'buying the dip' may not be there.

Mr. Choe believes that we need to brace ourselves for another 'big or small' dip as the next stage of Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation. But the most interesting point of his analysis is the size of this 'dip'.

The trader admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) price will unlikely fall below March lows. It is worth noticing that on March 12, 2020, Crypto Black Thursday, it touched $3,700 levels on some spot exchanges and $3,200 on derivatives trading platforms.

However, the possibility of a new massacre shouldn't be excluded by bulls. Personally, Mr. Choe is ready for a sorrowful scenario.

Waiting for institutions

Furthermore, this restrained evaluation would change in the case of a major institutional buyer invasion on the crypto market.

As previously reported by U.Today, earlier this year major institutions already bought 26,000 Bitcoins (BTC) through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). These coins stay locked for one year. Also, large-scale institutional investors showed a significant interest in high-performance Bitcoin (BTC) mining.

