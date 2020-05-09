Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Was $10,000 Mark a Local Peak Before Retesting $8,500?

U.Today Original Article

Is Bitcoin (BTC) making a comeback to $10,000, or is it getting ready to drop to $8,500?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market is facing a slight correction after a period of sharp growth. However, the decline is more applicable to Bitcoin (BTC) than to the altcoins as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are trading in the green.

The rise of altcoins have affected Bitcoin's market share influence, which has decreased over the last 24 hours. The current dominance rate for the main cryptocurrency currently sits at 67%.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC) and how it is looking today:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $177,920,483,639

Price: $9,685.17

Volume (24H): $48,310,844,220

Change (24H): -1.87%

BTC/USD: Expected Correction Before Breaking $10,000

The passing week has been a positive note for Bitcoin (BTC). The flagship crypto has gained 8.60% to its value, while Ethereum (ETH) and XRP have lost around 1%.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin has corrected itself to its support zone at $8,500. However, one would consider it as a correction before continued growth.

Such a statement is confirmed by the bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). There is also high liquidity concentrated around the $10,000 zone. In this case, the next resistance area where Bitcoin (BTC) might obtain this is around the $10,400 mark.

Looking at the bigger time frame, the next resistance level is located around the $11,200 mark. The Bollinger Bands are moving there, suggesting growth before an expected dump. From a technical standpoint, there is little chance that Bitcoin (BTC) will fix above $11,200 as the RSI is already in the overbought zone. There is also no accumulation phase for the current price rise.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $9,643.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!