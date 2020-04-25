Bitcoin (BTC) Price After Halving: Alternative Analysis by Trader

While Bitcoin (BTC) holders and analysts worldwide are striving to predict the post-halving price, trader Eric Choe demonstrates why it may be pointless.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Well-known trader Eric Choe (@ChoeTrades) explained why both the bullish and bearish radicals have to moderate their expectations in the face of the upcoming third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

You Think, Price Moves

Eric Choe mocked the attempts to predict the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC), which are based on positive and negative market sentiments. For instance, the common hope to sell on the new post-halving high can be costly to the bulls:

In contrast, the bearish sentiment may increase the chances for the cryptocurrency flagship to rally again. All in all, Mr. Choe avoids pulling on this thread. However, one of his latest predictions may scare the bulls as he recommends his followers to brace themselves for Bitcoin (BTC) in the three-digit waters:

$900. Be prepared.

According to detailed predictions shared by Mr. Choe, Bitcoin (BTC) may enter the sub-$3,000 zone by the end of May if the bearish scenario plays out.

Turning Point

The third Bitcoin (BTC) halving, which occurs on May 13, 2020, is being treated by the community as the basis for a long-term bullish run. According to the 'Stock-to-Flow' model by trader and analyst PlanB, the price of the first crypto may skyrocket by the end of 2020.

Moderate bullish predictions (by Michael van de Poppe, Charles Edwards) assume that the new all-time-highs (ATH) of Bitcoin (BTC) will follow in 2022 or 2023.

By contrast, Bitcoin (BTC) critics, e.g. 'gold bug' Peter Schiff are sure that the Bitcoin (BTC) halving will be a non-event since 'the half of nothing is still nothing'.