Bitcoin (BTC) Price $250,000: Prospects Discussed by Brendan Blumer, Erik Voorhees and Ryan Selkis

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 13:07
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Typically, six- and seven-digit predictions for the Bitcoin (BTC) price come from Crypto Twitter maximalists and trolls. Now, it's time to take it seriously

Yesterday, Ryan Selkis, founder of the leading cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari, published a prediction about how the Fed Reserves decision to continue printing money out of thin air may affect the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Today he has been joined by two extremely powerful entrepreneurs from the blockchain sector.

Upside is infinite

The policy of unlimited U.S. Dollar injections into the American economy may send the Bitcoin (BTC) price to infinite numbers. That said, this process may cost the USD its status as a reserve currency, Mr. Selkis admitted.

Once this policy lets the Bitcoin (BTC) price exceed the $250,000 level, it will mean the start of hyperinflation of the U.S. Dollar. In this case, the Bitcoin (BTC) price may break above 'thousands or millions', according to the analyst.

Erik Voorhees, CEO of the Shapeshift crypto exchange ecosystem, is sure that the Bitcoin (BTC) price may reach seven-digit numbers even without hyperinflation of the U.S. Dollar. For him, $2.5M for one orange coin doesn't look impossible.

You need to add a zero to that. $250k bitcoin would only mean it had barely surpassed golds market cap. Doesn’t require USD hyperinflation. $2.5m BTC might though

Even more bullish

Brendan Blumer, co-founder and CEO of the Block.one team behind EOS.IO open-source software, is also certain that the crypto king doesn't need the collapse of the world financial system to reach these unbelievable numbers. According to him, it will only take some time.

As U.Today previously reported, the U.S. Fed Reserve's decision to take new 'infinite' QE measures may turn the crypto market wildly bullish. Shortly after this announcement, the Bitcoin (BTC) price surged almost 11% and touched the $6,600 level on some spot exchanges.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 18:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    When market volatility spikes, stablecoin-settled perpetual contracts can be a hedge againist potential losses. ByBit adds USDT-backed contracts to its range of products

With USDT perpetual contracts, the United States Dollar Tether (USDT) is used as both the quote and settlement currency.

Denominated in stablecoin

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the new line of perpetual contracts will enable two-way trading, i.e. allow traders to open long and short positions at the same time with different leverage.

That said, USDT perpetual contracts will replicate spot markets trading but with leverage options. This novelty also upgrades the cross-margin trading toolkit. Cross-margin allows unrealized profits and losses sitting on the account to be deployed as a top-up margin for other positions and even across other contracts.

E.g., the profit from a BTC-USDT contract can be used to fuel an ETH-USDT contract opened by the same trader. Thus, stablecoins make the trader experience seamless.

Extra features for safe trading

Alongside that, more trading toolkit options have been added. First of all, a Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) setting can now be found within the order placement window. A trader can now set both a TP and an SL directly when placing an order.

Also, margin setting requirements have been adjusted. Now, the requirements are significantly lower and much more customizable. Furthermore, traders can now participate in a shared insurance fund to offset the risk of liquidation.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

