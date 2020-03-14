Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Another 50% Drop: Peter Schiff

Original article based on tweet

While Bitcoin remains in the $5,500 zone, the market is taking a break from the price crash but Peter Schiff predicts another 50-percent collapse for BTC

For the second day, Bitcoin has been fluctuating around the $5,500 zone, giving traders a chance to catch their breath after the blood bath on the crypto market.

The well-known Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, has been shooting arrows at Bitcoin, calling it a sinking ship and saying that it is neither a non-correlated asset, nor a safe-haven one.

Now, the Euro Pacific Capital CEO has come up with a bearish prediction regarding the price of Bitcoin.

‘Getting ready to lose another 50%’

Over the last couple of days, Bitcoin has lost around 50 percent of its value. While discussing gold on his Twitter page, Peter Schiff has posted a large-scale bearish prediction, assuming that BTC is about to lose another 50 percent.

#Bitcoin is getting ready for another 50% drop. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 14, 2020

As for gold, Schiff states that this has also been the worst time for XAU, since 2011.

“#Gold had its worst week since it fell from its all-time record high in Sept. of 2011. That was the week the Fed convinced markets it could both normalize interest rates and shirk its balance sheet back to pre-crises levels. This is the week the Fed proved it could do neither.”

‘Buying Bitcoin at $5,000 is incredibly attractive’

In his recent tweet, crypto trader Luke Martin assumes that right now it is a good opportunity to buy more BTC for those who remains bullish long-term. However, he emphasizes that he is not offering any financial advice this way.

For an investment with a time horizon greater than 1 year, I think buying Bitcoin at $5,000 is incredibly attractive.



I would never give you financial advice though... — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) March 13, 2020

As for the Bitcoin price, Martin says that statistically in the future the price may go lower.