Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Another 50% Drop: Peter Schiff

For the second day, Bitcoin has been fluctuating around the $5,500 zone, giving traders a chance to catch their breath after the blood bath on the crypto market.
The well-known Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, has been shooting arrows at Bitcoin, calling it a sinking ship and saying that it is neither a non-correlated asset, nor a safe-haven one.
Now, the Euro Pacific Capital CEO has come up with a bearish prediction regarding the price of Bitcoin.
‘Getting ready to lose another 50%’
Over the last couple of days, Bitcoin has lost around 50 percent of its value. While discussing gold on his Twitter page, Peter Schiff has posted a large-scale bearish prediction, assuming that BTC is about to lose another 50 percent.
#Bitcoin is getting ready for another 50% drop.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 14, 2020
As for gold, Schiff states that this has also been the worst time for XAU, since 2011.
“#Gold had its worst week since it fell from its all-time record high in Sept. of 2011. That was the week the Fed convinced markets it could both normalize interest rates and shirk its balance sheet back to pre-crises levels. This is the week the Fed proved it could do neither.”
‘Buying Bitcoin at $5,000 is incredibly attractive’
In his recent tweet, crypto trader Luke Martin assumes that right now it is a good opportunity to buy more BTC for those who remains bullish long-term. However, he emphasizes that he is not offering any financial advice this way.
For an investment with a time horizon greater than 1 year, I think buying Bitcoin at $5,000 is incredibly attractive.— Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) March 13, 2020
I would never give you financial advice though...
As for the Bitcoin price, Martin says that statistically in the future the price may go lower.
“Before this gets interepreted the wrong way, I'm not in the business of trying to call bottoms! We could (and statistically probably will) go lower at some point in the future. Which is why it's so important to decide your time horizon when making any investment.”