Bitcoin (BTC) Preparing for Another 50% Drop: Peter Schiff

Sat, 03/14/2020 - 08:24
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Bitcoin remains in the $5,500 zone, the market is taking a break from the price crash but Peter Schiff predicts another 50-percent collapse for BTC

For the second day, Bitcoin has been fluctuating around the $5,500 zone, giving traders a chance to catch their breath after the blood bath on the crypto market.

The well-known Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, has been shooting arrows at Bitcoin, calling it a sinking ship and saying that it is neither a non-correlated asset, nor a safe-haven one.

Now, the Euro Pacific Capital CEO has come up with a bearish prediction regarding the price of Bitcoin.

‘Getting ready to lose another 50%’

Over the last couple of days, Bitcoin has lost around 50 percent of its value. While discussing gold on his Twitter page, Peter Schiff has posted a large-scale bearish prediction, assuming that BTC is about to lose another 50 percent.

As for gold, Schiff states that this has also been the worst time for XAU, since 2011.

“#Gold had its worst week since it fell from its all-time record high in Sept. of 2011. That was the week the Fed convinced markets it could both normalize interest rates and shirk its balance sheet back to pre-crises levels. This is the week the Fed proved it could do neither.”

‘Buying Bitcoin at $5,000 is incredibly attractive’

In his recent tweet, crypto trader Luke Martin assumes that right now it is a good opportunity to buy more BTC for those who remains bullish long-term. However, he emphasizes that he is not offering any financial advice this way.

As for the Bitcoin price, Martin says that statistically in the future the price may go lower.

“Before this gets interepreted the wrong way, I'm not in the business of trying to call bottoms! We could (and statistically probably will) go lower at some point in the future. Which is why it's so important to decide your time horizon when making any investment.”

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Crypto Fund Co-Founder: Accept Reality, Crypto Market is Broke

Sat, 03/14/2020 - 14:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The aftermath of the recent crypto market crash will be discussed for many months to come, if not, years. The DeFi tools collapse is one of the results

Managing partner of MulticoinCap investments fund, Kyle Samani, outlined not the short-term outcomes from March 12, 2020, but how it may affect the future of decentralized finance development.

It's going be worse next time

Many analysts claim that the ongoing market recession is the first test for Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies as a 'safe haven'  for investors and a store of value and remittances instrument. Unfortunately, right now, it appears to be failing. 

For example, Kyle Samani noticed that decentralized financial applications, as well as other cryptoeconomic institutions, lost integrity and synchronization during the mass liquidation. In a nutshell, the latency periods of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Ethereum (ETH) network and centralized systems may differ markedly. Thus, a certain asset, at any given moment, may have a different price on various platforms.

Mr. Samani dismissed almost all of the solutions to the problem of cross-system interoperability currently available, such as sharding, optimistic roll-ups, Lightning Network, etc.

He bitterly noted that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor Ethereum (ETH) has the opportunity to solve the issues disclosed. However, a brand-new technological basis may:

New base layers with 1,000x capacity - this is the most clear solution technically, but the hardest to pull off socially. Lots of BTC and ETH bag holders

DeFi hard days: numbers

The recent bloodbath resulted in enormous liquidations on DeFi markets. According to the DeFi Pulse explorer, the amount of total value locked in DeFi applications on March 13, 2020, was 50% lower than one week ago. During the toughest hours, it barely exceeded $500M.

TVL locked in DeFi dropped 50% in a week
Image by DeFi Pulse

The heaviest losses were registered for the DAI stablecoin by Maker DAO. The recent carnage almost cut it in half as it dropped from 80.2 to 49M DAI in only two days. 

#Decentralization #Ethereum #Dai News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

