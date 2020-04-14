Bitcoin (BTC) Oversold Before Halving, $7,800 Is Current Target

Tweet-based article

While Bitcoin is trading in the $6,800 area, traders are sharing their bullish predictions, expecting the price to flip $7,000 soon and soar on

After dropping back under $7,000 on April 13, the flagship currency has been trading in the $7,700-$7,800 range. Now that the Bitcoin halving is twenty-eight days away, prominent analyst PlanB believes that BTC is oversold, meaning that the price is likely to reverse quite soon.

‘We can target $7,600-7,800’

In his forecast, the Amsterdam-based analyst Michael van de Poppe shared his take on BTC, saying that breaking the resistance at the $6,900-$6,950 levels will allow Bitcoin to head for $7,200 or even as high as $7,600-7,800.

However, he added that before this happens, the king crypto may first fall to test one of the following support levels on the chart: $6,350, $6,400 or $6,600.

Prominent trader Scott Melker believes that if BTC closes above approximately $6,872, this will put an end to the bearish movement.

“TD Sequential is vacillating between a red 5 and a green 1. Not surprising, since the large drop was 4 candles ago, so this candle is now comparing to the candles post drop (4 candles before). A daily close above roughly $6,872 would end the bearish count.”

‘Bitcoin is oversold’

Inventor of the stock-to-flow analysis, analyst PlanB, believes that at the moment Bitcoin is in a perfect setup for further growth – being oversold and with the halving less than a month away.

Trader ‘Rekt Capital’ reckons that investors will still have time to accumulate Bitcoin later on, though, after getting rejected from the $7,200 level recently.