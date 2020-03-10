Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 14:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin options record their highest daily volume to date as Bitcoin's implied volatility goes through the roof

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

According to crypto derivatives data provider Skew, daily trading volume in Bitcoin (BTC) options reached a new all-time high on March 9. Nearly $200 mln worth of contracts were traded on this day, which represents a drastic increase from the previous peak that was recorded last month. 

Must Read
Deribit or BitMEX? Crypto-derivatives Exchanges Compared - READ MORE

Bitcoin's volatility makes a loud comeback 

It is worth noting that interest in Bitcoin options surged in lockstep with the asset's implied volatility. According to Skew, it reached 65 percent, which means that traders anticipate more wild price swings in the near term.   

As reported by U.Today, Skew noticed that the May halving, which is arguably the most important Bitcoin-related event of the year, hadn't been priced in because there was no kinked curve in the structure of implied volatility in Q2 2020. However, market participants did expect the leading cryptocurrency to become more tumultuous in the run-up to the reward cut. 

Must Read
WSJ: Bitcoin Price Could Hit $50,000 as Options Traders Become Aggressive - READ MORE

Deribit dwarfs its competitors 

When it comes to specific trading platforms that drove these enormous volumes, Panama-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit remains an undisputed leader with its market share surpassing 80 percent. 

Chicago-based CME Group, which debuted its CFTC-approved Bitcoin options on Jan. 13, has so far struggled to make a ripple in the market that seemingly prefers unregulated trading venues. 

Still, CME Group is not doing even remotely as bad as ICE-backed Bakkt, which is still struggling to get back on its feet after its BTC options volumes literally dropped to zero in late January.  

#Bitcoin Derivatives #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $20,000 by Year’s End: Prominent Crypto Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $20,000 by Year’s End: Prominent Crypto Trader
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 15:20
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Traders are making bearish forecasts, predicting that Ethereum (ETH) is likely to decline towards $180

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

As Bitcoin has stepped over the $8,000 threshold and started going up, the rest of the crypto market seems to be in the green as well. Ethereum is trading at $204, showing a rise by 2.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

Still, traders on Twitter and on TradingView are expecting the second largest cryptocurrency to follow a bearish scenario. The target they have set to far is located at the $180 mark.

Doubts about an upward breakout

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared a chart with a level for a bullish breakout of Ethereum. However, he tweets about his doubts regarding the upward movement.

The analyst rather expects ETH to nosedive below the $200 level – down to $170-$180.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues - READ MORE

Bearish support from other traders

Several other traders on TradingView have also shared bearish scenarios on the further ETH movement, naming the next stop for the ETH price to be $180. ETH is forming a bearish flag, as per them.

ETH price

As a reminder, a month ago, on February 6, Ethereum broke through the $200 resistance and went higher. Now, it may reverse and return to the previous price level.

Crypto trader @George1Trader believes that either scenario is possible – ETH will either increase to reach $221 or it will drop into the $200 area.

Earlier, analysts predicted that ETH was likely to break out of the trading range and surge towards $220 and then towards $449.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $20,000 by Year’s End: Prominent Crypto Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $20,000 by Year’s End: Prominent Crypto Trader
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield