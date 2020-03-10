Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges

Bitcoin options record their highest daily volume to date as Bitcoin's implied volatility goes through the roof

According to crypto derivatives data provider Skew, daily trading volume in Bitcoin (BTC) options reached a new all-time high on March 9. Nearly $200 mln worth of contracts were traded on this day, which represents a drastic increase from the previous peak that was recorded last month.

All time high for bitcoin options volumes yesterday with nearly $200mln trading pic.twitter.com/dwS2hlqbnl — skew (@skewdotcom) March 10, 2020

Must Read Deribit or BitMEX? Crypto-derivatives Exchanges Compared - READ MORE

Bitcoin's volatility makes a loud comeback

It is worth noting that interest in Bitcoin options surged in lockstep with the asset's implied volatility. According to Skew, it reached 65 percent, which means that traders anticipate more wild price swings in the near term.

As reported by U.Today, Skew noticed that the May halving, which is arguably the most important Bitcoin-related event of the year, hadn't been priced in because there was no kinked curve in the structure of implied volatility in Q2 2020. However, market participants did expect the leading cryptocurrency to become more tumultuous in the run-up to the reward cut.

Must Read WSJ: Bitcoin Price Could Hit $50,000 as Options Traders Become Aggressive - READ MORE

Deribit dwarfs its competitors

When it comes to specific trading platforms that drove these enormous volumes, Panama-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit remains an undisputed leader with its market share surpassing 80 percent.

Chicago-based CME Group, which debuted its CFTC-approved Bitcoin options on Jan. 13, has so far struggled to make a ripple in the market that seemingly prefers unregulated trading venues.

Still, CME Group is not doing even remotely as bad as ICE-backed Bakkt, which is still struggling to get back on its feet after its BTC options volumes literally dropped to zero in late January.