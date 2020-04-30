Bitcoin (BTC) Now Outperforming Every Asset in 2020 as Its Price Blasts Past $9,300

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 06:00
Alex Dovbnya
It didn’t take long for Bitcoin to win back its first spot among the best-performing assets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is now miles ahead of every major asset when it comes to its year-to-date performance.

The benchmark cryptocurrency is up more than 27 percent in 2020 after its price skyrocketed to $9,300, its highest level since late February.  

A bullish turnaround 

The cryptocurrency has surged by more than 20 percent within two back-to-back green candles on the daily chart.

image by tradingview.com


Unless it plunges below $7,707, Bitcoin’s seventh consecutive week of gains is pretty much on lock. Last time it happened, BTC started its enormous rally in Q2 2019.       

Remarkably enough, the massive upward move was primarily dominated by spot exchanges. On Apr. 12, crypto exchange Binance recorded its all-time high daily trading volume after surpassing $11 bln in 24 hours.  

Bitcoin’s frenemy

U.S. stock futures have also extended its much-hated rally that has been questioned by pretty much everyone (except for Fundstrat’s Tom Lee).

Even since the coronavirus-driven sell-off, Bitcoin’s has been struggling to decouple from stocks. However, with the Federal Reserve propping up the stock market with its massive liquidity effort, this might finally play into the hands of Bitcoiners.

As it was aptly noted by BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, it’s good to be friends with stocks.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

