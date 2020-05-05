Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Not Safe Haven Despite 13% Rise, Says Mati Greenspan, Here’s Why

As the stock markets rise, Bitcoin is also surging 13% for a bullish setup. However, according to trading expert Mati Greenspan, this means BTC is not a safe haven asset

Journalist Layah Heilpern talked with trading expert and Quantum Economics founder Mati Greenspan about Bitcoin's current rise and asked whether it proves that BTC is indeed a safe haven asset.

However, Mati Greenspan said ‘no’. Here’s why.

‘Bitcoin being used as a vehicle for speculation’

In an extract from the interview Layah Heilpern shared on Twitter, Mati Greenspan says that a safe haven asset is supposed to maintain its value while all the others in the market are falling.

The fact that Bitcoin is pumping thirteen percent while the stock markets are up about three percent today, shows that BTC is highly correlated with these markets and that it is not a safe haven.

In the tweet he posted with the video, the trader and analyst wrote that this shows that Bitcoin is being used as a speculative tool.

Mati Greenspan also reminded the community of the approaching Bitcoin halving in six days. Many expect this event to fuel BTC’s further price surge.

Bitcoin. ‘Get ready for a MAJOR move!’

Analyst and Forbes contributor Naeem Aslam has taken to Twitter to share his bullish take on the current Bitcoin stance.

The analyst believes that Bitcoin currently has a profound bullish setup. Get ready for major BTC price action.

Co-founder of the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute, Pierre Rochard, on the contrary, reminds the community that Bitcoin is way better than traditional assets, even those believed to be safe haven ones. He tweets:

“As an asset to hold long term, #Bitcoin is better than: USD, gold, bonds, junk debt, real estate, insurance, lottery tickets. It simply is the best asset to hold long term because it is permissionless, seizure-resistant, censorship-resistant, and sound money."

