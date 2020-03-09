Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 11:24
  Vladislav Sopov

    Two months prior to the Bitcoin (BTC) halving, the F2 Miners pool reports that the profitability of Bitcoin (BTC) mining on many ASICs is at risk. Will miners capitulate?

With the tremendous Bitcoin (BTC) price drop that was caused yesterday by the movement of Plustoken scam funds, operations on some mining rigs may become unprofitable very soon.

No live below $8,000

As noticed by F2 Pool analysts, the Bitcoin (BTC) price level of $8,000 may be critical for operators of numerous mining devices. For example, Antminer T9+ and Ebit 9.3 are already out of the game.

With recent Bitcoin (BTC) price drop, the profitability of mining is at risk

F2 Pool's calculations are based on assumed $0.05/kWh electricity costs. As a result, all models of ASICs with a hashrate between 10 and 20 Th/s may start bringing losses to the miners very soon.

The most popular ASIC at risk is a legendary Antmainer S9 by Bitmain, utilized by hundreds of thousands of miners. With its 13Th/s, it is to become unprofitable if the Bitcoin (BTC) price breaks down below $7,845 which doesn't seem impossible at all.

Hard times for Proof-of-Work

Things may get even worse after the next Bitcoin (BTC) network adjustment coming today with a current estimate of a +7% increase. This drama may draw attention to the recently announced Bitmain Antminer S19 and S19 Pro with unmatched hashrates of 95 TH/s and 110 TH/s respectively.

Bitmain Teases New Generation of ASICs, Antminer S19, Ten Weeks Before Bitcoin (BTC) Halving

Unfortunately, it's not the first time in roaring 2020 when miner profits have been in danger. As reported by U.Today, Antminer E3 is ceasing Ethereum Classic (ETC) mining with only three weeks left for Ethereum (ETH) mining. This is occurring due to the increase of Directed Acyclic Graph file volume that can't be processed by the DDR capacity of Antminer E3.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 13:35
  Alex Dovbnya

    Twitter will keep its pro-Bitcoin CEO Jack Dorsey after a failed takeover attempt

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey to remain at the helm of social media giant Twitter, CNBC reports.  

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Are Internet's National Currency: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

#StandingWithJack 

Last week, Elliott Management founder Paul Singer attempted to oust the eccentric billionaire by buying a four percent stake in his company. 

The 'vulture capitalist' was displeased with the CEO's pro-crypto stance. Instead of focusing on running Twitter he claimed the CEO was diverting his attention to Square Crypto, the subsidiary of financial service provider Square that is also owned by Dorsey. 

Numerous members of the cryptocurrency industry stepped in to support Dorsey, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Must Read
Part of Bitcoin History to Be Deleted by Twitter, Crypto Community Asks Jack Dorsey to Memorialize It

A pro-Bitcoin voice 

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey predicted that Bitcoin could become the only currency in the world. He himself buys around $10,000 worth of BTC on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, Square Crypto contributes to the development of Bitcoin Core and the Lightning Network.  

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was responsible for almost 50 percent of Square's Cash App revenue in the fourth quarter, which means that his crypto app is definitely paying off.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

