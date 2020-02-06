Bitcoin (BTC) Is Now 'Officially' in Bull Trend After Its Price Surged Above $9,700

Crypto traders predict more upside while Bitcoin (BTC) keeps hovering above the $9,600 level

Those bears who wanted the Bitcoin (BTC) price to dip below the $9,000 level didn't get their wish. According to trader Josh Rager, there has been an "official" bearish-to-bullish trend change.

The top coin has already printed a series of higher highs and lower lows on the daily chart.

For you $BTC bears in denial, the trend has officially changed & many still don't seem to understand that



I made a chart to show you what it looks like when a trend changes to higher-highs and higher-lows



It's a simple concept



BTC even closed above a key level at $9550 pic.twitter.com/FFvHaTHdTa — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) February 6, 2020

The $9,100 flip was a game-changer

On Feb. 4, the Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped to as low as $9,062 on the Bitstamp exchange. With bears taking back control, it looked like another "China pump."

The following day made a significant difference for the bulls. A couple of solid green candles put them back in the driver's seat and allowed BTC to reach a new yearly high of $9,777.

Trader Jacob Canfield says that the $9,100 flip was "a big deal" for BTC since this level acted as support for the big descending triangle that eventually broke in September and the China-driven rally in late October.

Zoom out and keep it simple.



The $9100 flip was a big deal for #bitcoin. Former support of the ‘descending triangle’ and the China pump.



Ascending triangle forming on RSI with a clear uptrend channel on the daily. pic.twitter.com/h2ZTXdT8uR — Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) February 5, 2020

$18,500 before halving?

While it might be crystal clear that BTC is an uptrend, the million-dollar question is high it might go. Based on the DeMark Sequential indicator, market analyst Thomas Thornton predicts more upside that will be followed by a "buyable pullback."

Bitcoin now up 51% from when I showed the DeMark Sequential and Combo buy Countdown 13's in mid December on the Hedge Fund Telemetry Daily Note. A little more upside before a buyable pullback is my view from here pic.twitter.com/yI54pEKv4o — Thomas Thornton (@TommyThornton) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, crypto trader Michael van de Poppe still sees BTC reaching $18,500 before the halving event.

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee predicted that the BTC price could surge by nearly 200 percent during the next six months.