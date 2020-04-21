Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Is Insurance During COVID-19 Crisis, Not Investment: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 09:22
Yuri Molchan
Robert Kiyosaki has again mentioned Bitcoin in a tweet against the Fed and US Treasury. This time the investor calls BTC insurance against the current economic crisis
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Investor and ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author, Robert Kiyosaki, has recently become pro-Bitcoin, constantly criticizing the stimulus measures that are currently being applied by the Fed and US Treasury amid the COVID-19 spread.

Bitcoin, silver and gold are the safety boats

Kiyosaki keeps slamming the US government, calling the whole financial system corrupt and predicting that the US dollar will soon lose value – after the Fed stops printing cash.

Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin, silver and gold to currently be the only worthy investments. He actually calls them not investments but insurance against the actions of the Fed and Treasury, as well as chief executives of major US and global corporations who are receiving trillions of printed USD to bail out their enterprises.

The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author tweets:

“FYI: I don’t consider gold, silver, Bitcoin investments. To me they are INSURANCE, hedges against CEOs Criminal Executive Officers and HEP Highly Educated Puppets running Fed,Treasury& Wall St. CEOs&HEPs printing trillions fake$ to cover crime, greed &incompetence. GOT INSURANCE?”

Bitcoin and silver are easy to buy

In earlier tweets, Robert Kiyosaki also said that thanks to the current QE measures the USD is dying as an asset and now silver, gold and Bitcoin can protect investors’ funds. He pointed out that silver and Bitcoin are affordable to anyone – any person, he said, can buy a Silver Eagle dollar coin and Bitcoin can be purchased in fractions.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

