Bitcoin (BTC) is ‘For Billionaires to Buy’ According to Investor

News
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 14:17
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin (BTC) investor Alistair Milne, Chief Investment Officer of the Altana Digital Currency Fund, indicated the price for billionaires to buy the orange coin.
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Alistair Milne, an entrepreneur and investor with 26 years of experience, recommended putting billionaires off by purchasing the flagship cryptocurrency.

Not Now, But at $288K

According to the prominent business angel, the policy of discouraging billionaires from buying Bitcoin (BTC) right now could be a smart bet.

Mr. Milne highlighted that billionaires would have to buy Bitcoin (BTC) at $288,000 during the new bull cycle. The exact price figures ($288,000) are derived from the updated ‘stock-to-flow’ over-bullish model by trader and analyst PlanB.

So, it looks like he has considered an invasion of Bitcoin (BTC) by billionaires to be inevitable.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Not an Asset Anymore, ‘Stock-to-Flow' Model Author Says

In Peter McCormack’s What Bitcoin Did podcast, PlanB announced that the price of the coin king will reach an insane level of $288,000 during the 2020-2024 market cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC) for Billionaires: Complicated Relationships

Among the rich cats within the western financial world, there is a lack of consensus regarding the prospects of Bitcoin (BTC). For example, intellectual-billionaires Ray Dalio and Nassim Taleb disagree on Bitcoin's real value. 

While Mr. Dalio insists that the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) will never ‘possibly never’, the author of the ‘Black Swan’ is sure that crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) are excellent instruments for emerging economies.

Related
Pro-Bitcoin (BTC) Nassim Taleb Recommends Using Cryptocurrencies Again As Central Bank Grabs ‘Hard’ Money

The situation among high-tech moguls is similar. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg are optimistic about crypto and blockchain. Mr. Dorsey is one of the vocal evangelists for adopting Bitcoin (BTC).

Related
Decentralized Twitter: Jack Dorsey Introduces 'Bluesky'

At the same time, Bill Gates blamed Bitcoin (BTC) for terrorists funding and drug deaths.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy