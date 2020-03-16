Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Were Selling at a Loss During Big Thursday Crash

📰 News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 18:18
  • Alex Dovbnya

    According to CoinMetrics data, Bitcoin (BTC) investors were willing to sell their coins at a loss to get out of the crashing market

The ruthless 40 percent crash that took place on March 12 forced many cryptocurrency investors to jump ship. According to CoinMetrics data, many of them were willing to do that at a loss. 

It's not just whales 

From ordinary investors struggling to buy basic goods to big institutions and whales -- there have been a lot of speculations about who was behind Bitcoin's third worst sell-off in history. However, once Bitcoin started its precipitous drop, some investors were willing to get out at any cost. 

CoinMetrics noted that the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) dropped to its lowest level since 2012 on March 12. Even in December 2018, when Bitcoin plunged to its ultimate bottom of $3,100, fewer investors wanted to sell at a loss.     

Fear grips the market 

A measure of fear in the Bitcoin market plunged to nine, signaling 'extreme fear.' 

While some might be tempted to use the famous Warren Buffett quote, the accelerating coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict a lot of pressure on global markets, which might indicate that the worst is yet to come. 

The S&P 500, the benchmark stock market index in the U.S., is currently down nine percent with the CBOE Volatility Index surpassing 76.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

