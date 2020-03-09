Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Should Expect 'Rapid Turnaround' Before Halving: Market Analyst Jehan Chu

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 17:39
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) bulls could turn the tables once again closer to the May halving, says Kenetic Capital's Jehan Chu

Cover image via medium.com
Contents

The magnitude of Bitcoin's recent sell-off surprised even some of the savviest traders. However, Jehan Chu of Kenetic Capital believes that the crypto king could witness a 'rapid turnaround' in the run-up to the forthcoming halving. 

"A similarly rapid turnaround and appreciation is equally anticipated on the way to higher levels leading into the halvening."

Must Read
Real Reason Behind 10 Percent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash Revealed by Analysts - READ MORE

Nothing extraordinary 

Chu believes that such bouts of volatility are not uncommon for Bitcoin. However, this time around, they were exacerbated by a string of negative macro events. On top of the coronavirus pandemic, global markets have been rattled by a new oil price war. 

"Macro dominoes are falling to create a chain of negative sentiment, which is in turn triggering a sell-off of crypto."

On the bright side, Bitcoin is still up by more than eight percent in 2020 even after dropping 25 percent over the two brutal weeks.    

Must Read
John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming' - READ MORE

Beware of the bulls 

When it comes to Bitcoin, market sentiment can change very fast in either direction. Hence, Chu rightfully noted that the bulls could stage a rapid comeback prior to the much-anticipated reward cut in May.

To put things into perspective, it took the flagship coin only 12 weeks to skyrocket nearly 250 percent in the second quarter of 2019. At the end of 2017, when the cryptocurrency bubble reached its peak, BTC needed less than one crazy month to record the same level of growth. 

As reported by U.Today, stock-to-flow model creator PlanB is still convinced that BTC could hit $100,000 during the next bull cycle.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Choosing the Right Platform for Your Blockchain Application

Choosing the Right Platform for Your Blockchain Application
John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming'

John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming'
170.7 Mln XRP Transferred as XRP Liquidity Surges to New All-Time Highs

170.7 Mln XRP Transferred as XRP Liquidity Surges to New All-Time Highs
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Should Expect 'Rapid Turnaround' Before Halving: Market Analyst Jehan Chu

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 17:39
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) bulls could turn the tables once again closer to the May halving, says Kenetic Capital's Jehan Chu

Cover image via medium.com
Contents

The magnitude of Bitcoin's recent sell-off surprised even some of the savviest traders. However, Jehan Chu of Kenetic Capital believes that the crypto king could witness a 'rapid turnaround' in the run-up to the forthcoming halving. 

"A similarly rapid turnaround and appreciation is equally anticipated on the way to higher levels leading into the halvening."

Must Read
Real Reason Behind 10 Percent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash Revealed by Analysts - READ MORE

Nothing extraordinary 

Chu believes that such bouts of volatility are not uncommon for Bitcoin. However, this time around, they were exacerbated by a string of negative macro events. On top of the coronavirus pandemic, global markets have been rattled by a new oil price war. 

"Macro dominoes are falling to create a chain of negative sentiment, which is in turn triggering a sell-off of crypto."

On the bright side, Bitcoin is still up by more than eight percent in 2020 even after dropping 25 percent over the two brutal weeks.    

Must Read
John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming' - READ MORE

Beware of the bulls 

When it comes to Bitcoin, market sentiment can change very fast in either direction. Hence, Chu rightfully noted that the bulls could stage a rapid comeback prior to the much-anticipated reward cut in May.

To put things into perspective, it took the flagship coin only 12 weeks to skyrocket nearly 250 percent in the second quarter of 2019. At the end of 2017, when the cryptocurrency bubble reached its peak, BTC needed less than one crazy month to record the same level of growth. 

As reported by U.Today, stock-to-flow model creator PlanB is still convinced that BTC could hit $100,000 during the next bull cycle.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Choosing the Right Platform for Your Blockchain Application

Choosing the Right Platform for Your Blockchain Application
John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming'

John Bollinger on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapse: 'I Did Not See That Coming'
170.7 Mln XRP Transferred as XRP Liquidity Surges to New All-Time Highs

170.7 Mln XRP Transferred as XRP Liquidity Surges to New All-Time Highs
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot