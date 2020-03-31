Bitcoin (BTC) Immensely Oversold Before Halving, Targeting $7,800 Soon

Tweet-based article

Now that the Bitcoin halving is approaching, analysts believe that BTC has been immensely oversold and are setting a target at above $7,000 for the near term

Despite the recent announcement of the global financial recession by the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, on Friday, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has not moved down and has continued trading in the mid-$6,000 zone.

Crypto traders and analysts are sharing their careful bullish expectations regarding Bitcoin. One of them, in particular, tweeted that with slightly over a month before the halving, Bitcoin has never been so oversold.

‘Flipping $6,600 would push BTC to $7k+’

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted that Bitcoin has been rejected at the close of the CME gap at $6,000. ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that today, Bitcoin may show some consolidation. However, breaking the $6,600 mark would give bulls hopes for BTC rising to over $7,000 soon.

Still, if BTC receives another rejection, it will likely decline to below $5,200, he tweeted.

Trader ‘George’ seems to have a bearish attitude, believing that sellers are likely to hit Bitcoin hard soon.

‘Bitcoin has never been this oversold’

Trader Carl Eric Martin has taken to Twitter today to share a bullish statement, saying that now, at around forty-five days left before the halving, Bitcoin has never been so oversold before this event.

A trader known as ‘Satoshi Flipper’ has reminded the community that after the approaching BTC halving, the price of the major crypto is going to react accordingly, assumingly expecting it to skyrocket.

"In 45 days, #Bitcoin local supply will go down by half expect the price of $BTC to react accordingly."

‘I think we may run to $7800’

Crypto enthusiast @CryptoWendyO believes that Bitcoin is heading towards $7,800 but at the same time, it seems ‘too good to be true’ for her.