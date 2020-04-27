Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Google Searches Going Parabolic, Prepare for Lift Off

Tweet-based article

Earlier today, Bitcoin surged to the $7,778 mark but did not hold there long before slipping to $7,697, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the current amount of search requests in Google regarding the Bitcoin halving has surged and now totals 30-33% more than back in 2016 when the previous halving event took place. Crypto trader Carl Eric Martin believes that the market should prepare for a lift-off of the flagship crypto’s price.

The next Bitcoin halving takes place in 15 days – on May 11-12.

Google searches for BTC halving are going parabolic

Trader Carl Eric Martin, also known as The Moon Carl, has noticed an enormous surge in Google searches for ‘Bitcoin halving’ recently. He points out that they are now thirty-three percent higher than prior to the BTC halving in 2016.

Prepare for a lift-off, Martin states.

Bitcoin analyst @digitalikNet shares similar data on his Twitter page:

BTC Active Supply 2y-3y hits new major high

Meanwhile, the Glassnode bot has reported that the BTC active supply 2y-3y has reached a new 3-year high of 2,805,977.834 BTC. This means that over the past two to three years, users have been actively moving their BTC between wallets prior to the approaching halving.

‘Study Bitcoin deeply to hodl through the next wave’

Bitcoin maximalist and entrepreneur Jimmy Song has taken to Twitter to share more 'Bitcoin philosophy' with his audience. Song recommends Bitcoin holders study the flagship currency in-depth in order to understand it well and not just read news about the BTC price.

He believes this knowledge is necessary in order to hodl Bitcoin through the next wave. Song tweets:

“Reading the news and understanding how something works are not the same thing. To hodl through the next wave, learn #Bitcoin at a deeper level deeper than the price."