Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Volumes Continue to Rise as Price Inches Closer to $10,000

After a brief respite, Bitcoin (BTC) futures volume have been growing for four days straight

The Bitcoin (BTC) futures volumes have been on the rise for four days in a row, according to data provided by UK-based research company Skew.

This growth coincided with Bitcoin's recent price rally to $9,400 that could extend to $10,000.

Must Read Bitcoin Price (BTC) Expected to Make 'Extra Bullish' Move. CZ Says It's Time to Unfollow Bears - READ MORE

More demand for Bitcoin derivatives

As the graph above shows, major crypto exchanges are scrambling to get the biggest chunk of the mushrooming Bitcoin futures market. BitMEX, Huobi, and OKEx clearly remain in the lead, with Binance breathing down their necks.

Regulated trading venues (CME Group and Bakkt) don't have much clout but they are important for attracting institutional money. Moreover, the impact of CME Group on the price of Bitcoin cannot be overestimated since it has even formed a whole group of "gap cultists."

As reported by U.Today, CME successfully also launched Bitcoin options earlier this month.

Must Read Bitcoin-BTC-1 Price Predicted to Crash by BitMEX CEO After Hitting $9,400 - READ MORE

Traders expect more volatility

Despite the fact that Bitcoin has displayed a high degree of volatility for the past four days, traders believe that there are even more fireworks in store given that CME's BTC futures are set to expire this Friday. Each expiration is usually accompanied by a major move in either direction.

This, coupled with BitMEX's open interest reaching the critical point of $1 bln, is a perfect setup for Bitcoin's another wild ride.